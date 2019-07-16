Emmy nominations 2019: The complete list of nominees for the 2019 Emmy Awards

On Tuesday morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Hollywood, celebrity presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden revealed all of the actors, actresses, and series that are nominees as part of the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The list of nominees includes plenty of familiar faces, along with a few surprises as well.

You can see the full list of nominees for this year’s show below, and remember to tune in to the awards ceremony on Sunday, September 22.

A few notes before we dive into the list of nominees:

We don’t have word yet who will host this year’s ceremony, and since last year’s co-hosts (SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost) had both already been announced in April last year, that could be an indication a big change is in store this year. That said, the full list of nominees is below. We’ll be sure to update our readers with all the winners after the ceremony concludes on the night of September 22nd.

Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)



Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Limited Series:

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Television Movie:

Black Mirror

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

MyDinnerWithHerve

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Reality-Competition:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)