Waze has a new crowdsourced feature that will make navigation even better

Google Maps might be the most popular navigation app in the world, but Google has another gem in its backyard, Waze, which can deliver an even better navigation experience than Google’s main maps app. If you need any proof, all you have to do is look at all the Waze features that Google Maps got in the past few months, as Google is trying to bring all the features that make Waze great over to Google Maps. That doesn’t mean Waze is done adding new tricks of its own, of course. Waze received Google Assistant integration just a few weeks ago, and Google on Monday added another exciting new feature to Waze.

After updating the Android or iPhone app, Waze will tell you exactly how much money you’ll have to spend on tolls on your route, which can be a handy addition to a navigation app, especially for people who drive for a living, or who are getting ready for plenty of travel this summer. The feature will be available in the US and Canada initially, but hopefully other markets will follow.

Image Source: Waze

The tolls feature was built with the help of Waze’s “robust community of local volunteers,” according to the company, which further underscores the most important thing about Waze, that it uses crowdsourced data to deliver a navigation experience other apps can’t match.

Given that it’s actual Waze users who deliver the toll information, it wouldn’t be surprising to see tolls support appear in other markets in the near future.

Image Source: Waze

The new toll price feature is great because it offers users the option to avoid fees if they’re looking to cut costs, but also tells them exactly how much cash they need to have on hand to pay for all those tolls along the way. As you can see in the images above, the new toll price indicator will appear right on the screen next to an information box, so you can’t miss it.