Dedicated Galaxy S10 camera night mode starts to roll out in the US

Samsung has improved the dedicated Night mode on its camera app for the Galaxy S10 series of phones to the point where it competes with and possibly even surpasses that of Google’s Night Sight for the Pixel. Previously, the feature was only available in certain regions of the world, but as of this week, Night mode makes its way west, starting with a security patch that rolled out to AT&T Galaxy S10 models on Monday.

XDA-Developers was among the first to confirm that the AT&T Galaxy S10+ had received an update which features a dedicated night mode — one which international Galaxy S10 users have showcased in recent weeks. While the night mode wasn’t included at launch, Samsung added it via a software update, and then steadily improved it over time. It now stands as one of the best night modes available on any smartphone.

In addition to night mode, AT&T’s June security update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e also adds a QR scanner, which was also a somewhat surprising omission from the launch of the phones. The update should roll out to your device automatically, but you can also head to Settings > Software update and do it manually.

As SamMobile points out, Verizon released a software update for the Galaxy S10 series on Tuesday as well, but has yet to confirm whether or not the update includes the night mode and QR scanner. If you own a Verizon Galaxy S10, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates.

The proliferation of the dedicated night mode was inevitable, but it’s great to see that the rollout has begun in the US just weeks after it arrived overseas. We’ll be keeping an eye out for photos in the coming days.