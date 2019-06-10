Apple releases iOS 12.3.2 for iPhone with a fix for an annoying bug

We’re all anxious for iOS 13 following Apple’s big reveal at WWDC last week, but the iPhone maker still isn’t finished with iOS 12 quite yet. On Monday, Apple rolled out iOS 12.3.2, which appears to be little more than a bug fix for select iPhone 8 Plus users that have been experiencing issues with Portrait mode depth effects.

With just a few months to go until iOS 13 launches this fall, it seems likely that iOS 12.4 (and any subsequent 12.4 releases) will be the end of the line for iOS 12. Several betas have already rolled for iOS 12.4, and other than support for the Apple Card, there don’t appear to be many significant changes to the operating system.

Here’s what Apple provided in terms of details about the iOS 12.3.2 update, which is available now:

iOS 12.3.2 resolves an issue that could cause Camera to capture Portrait mode photos without depth effect on some iPhone 8 Plus devices.

As for device compatibility, iOS 12.3.1 is only available for the iPhone 8 Plus. Other devices will find that iOS 12.3.1 is the latest available version, and it’s compatible with the following devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus (iOS 12.3.2)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.3.2 now, you can do so by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.