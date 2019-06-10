Samsung’s overhauled Galaxy Note 10 design shown again in new leaks

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is a complete and total failure at this point. The company was mere days away from launching its first smartphone with a foldable display when a number of reviewers found inexcusable defects with the Galaxy Fold’s design, and the release had to be canceled. That’s right, a bunch of bloggers are apparently better than a multi-billion dollar company at quality assurance. Samsung postponed the phone’s release and went to work on fixing it, but we would definitely suggest skipping the Fold even once the updated model launched. It’s a bad phone with a terrible design, and it’s a total waste of $2,000. Everyone knows that Samsung is horrible at first-generation products, so smart consumers will wait for the second- or even third-generation model, since Samsung excels at refining existing products, not introducing new ones.

If you want proof that Samsung is fantastic at refining its products, look no further than the Galaxy S10. Early Galaxy S phones were awful, plasticky iPhone copycats. Now, the Galaxy S10 is easily one of the sleekest and most powerful smartphones on the planet. Want more proof that Samsung is great at refinement? Just wait until you see the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which are set to be released in August.

With about two months to go until Samsung unveils its next-generation Galaxy Note lineup, leaks are hitting the rumor mill in full force right now. We’ve learned all sorts of details from reliable sources in recent weeks, and we know that this is the first year Samsung is planning to release not one but two different Galaxy Note 10 models in 2019. Just as the Galaxy S10e offers a less expensive option to people who don’t want to spend over $1,000 on a smartphone, Samsung is reportedly readying am “entry-level” Note 10 that will be more affordable than the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which could have a base price as high as $1,200.

We’ve heard all about Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro designs over the past month or so, and then last week we saw renders based on design files that were stolen from the factory where the Note 10 will be manufactured. The renders are believed to be accurate, for the most part, and now a new leak reaffirms that they were the real deal. Two different users took to leak aggregator Slashleaks over the weekend and posted renders of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro in protective cases.

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro at a press conference in early August, and the phones should be released in the weeks that follow.