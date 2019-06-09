Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 9)

The hits keep on coming in June as Netflix has another killer selection of new titles dropping this week. The two biggest titles on this list are Ralph Breaks the Internet (the sequel to the surprise hit Disney movie), and the fifteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, which I think might end up running longer than The Simpsons.

We’re also getting a ton of new original content, including the return of two popular anime shows: Aggretsuko and Kakegurui. They are very different kinds of shows, but both have received solid ratings from around the web. Sadly, we’re also losing classics like The Pianist and Apocalypse Now… but if you haven’t watched them on Netflix by now, I have a feeling you probably weren’t going to get around to it anyway.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 9th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, June 11th

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Wednesday, June 12th

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, June 13th

Friday, June 14th

Saturday, June 15th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Departures

Friday, June 14th

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Saturday, June 15th

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.