Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 9)

The hits keep on coming in June as Netflix has another killer selection of new titles dropping this week. The two biggest titles on this list are Ralph Breaks the Internet (the sequel to the surprise hit Disney movie), and the fifteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, which I think might end up running longer than The Simpsons.
We’re also getting a ton of new original content, including the return of two popular anime shows: Aggretsuko and Kakegurui. They are very different kinds of shows, but both have received solid ratings from around the web. Sadly, we’re also losing classics like The Pianist and Apocalypse Now… but if you haven’t watched them on Netflix by now, I have a feeling you probably weren’t going to get around to it anyway.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 9th, 2019:
Arrivals
Tuesday, June 11th
- Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Wednesday, June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME
Friday, June 14th
- Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Alcàsser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charité at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
- Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon: Season 2
- Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
- Unité 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, June 15th
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Departures
Friday, June 14th
- Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
- I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
- I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
- Mother
Saturday, June 15th
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The Pianist
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.