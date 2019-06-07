Is there anything more American than a holiday called “National Donut Day”? No, there’s not, and it would be quite un-American of you to not take advantage of some of the National Donut Day 2019 deals that are available today. Establishments across the country are offering up free donuts to celebrate this holiest of days, and there are also plenty of deals to be found beyond just free donuts. Dunkin’ is obviously going to be the most visited location on the list, and you get your choice of classic donut for free with the purchase of any beverage all day long. Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts as well, and if you manage to hit both Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme today, you win a free angioplasty! (That’s a joke, please eat donuts responsibly.)

Deal monitoring site Offers.com has rounded up all of the best National Donut Day deals from chains across the country, and you’ll find them all listed below. If you have a local privately owned donut shop in your neighborhood, you might also want to reach out and see if they have any sweet deals lined up for National Donut Day 2019.

Amazon: Use Amazon Coupons to save donut baking pans, like this one.

Duck Donuts: Get a free donut on June 7. Options include bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. One per customer per day. See details.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get free Red Velvet Mini Donuts with the purchase of two meals on June 7.

Dunkin’: Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 7 at participating Dunkin’ locations. See details.

Entenmann’s: Enter the National Donut Day sweepstakes for a chance at $5,000 and free donuts for a year. Enter by using the online donut maker to create your dream donut.

Hardee’s: Use this printable coupon to get free Froot Loop Mini Donuts with any purchase June 7 to 9.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut from the entire menu (no purchase necessary) at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. and Canada on June 7. If a million donuts are given away, Krispy Kreme will launch another giveaway — a free taste of the brand’s newest doughnut later in June. See details.

Kwik Trip: Rewards members will be able to redeem an exclusive coupon for one free Cake Donut, Dunker or Glazer. Just log in to your account, find the coupons tab and click “add offer.” It can be redeemed on June 7 only. See details.

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free donut on June 7. Plus, LaMar’s is partnering with the Salvation Army and accepting donations to end child hunger.

RaceTrac: Donuts will be 50 cents each across all locations in Georgia on National Donut Day. This offer is first-come-first-served, while supplies last.

Randy’s Donuts: Every guest will receive four glazed rounds on National Donut Day (6 a.m. to noon) while supplies last. See details.

Tim Hortons: The coffee chain is celebrating Donut Day by launching a churro donut at select locations for a limited time.

Top Pot Doughnuts: The chain will celebrate National Donut Day on June 7 with a donut-eating contest, prizes, and giveaways. See details.

Voodoo Doughnuts: Get the Homer Doughnut (inspired by noted connoisseur Home Simpson) for just $1 on June 7.

Walmart: Select locations will be celebrating National Donut Day with free sample coffee and donuts. Find a participating location.