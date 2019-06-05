Hands-on video shows all the best new iPhone features in iOS 13

Apple’s big keynote presentation to kick off WWDC 2019 was packed full of announcements from start to finish. We get to see all the new software that will power Apple devices starting this fall and then for the year to come, and we were even introduced to a controversial new Mac Pro design that most people can’t seem to get behind. But of everything that was introduced on stage in San Jose on Monday, there is one thing in particular that generated far more buzz than anything else. We’re of course talking about Apple’s new iOS 13 update, which will make its way to Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch lineups in the coming months. Well, it’ll be called iPadOS13 on the iPad, but it’s based on iOS 13.

The iOS 13 update is a big one, and it’s a good thing. Last year’s iOS 12 release focused solely on fixing bugs and smoothing out the mess that was iOS 11, so people wanted to see some exciting new features in this year’s iOS 13 release. Thankfully, Apple appears to have delivered a terrific update that does offer big performance improvements, but it also offers a ton of new functionality. While the final release version of iOS 13 won’t arrive until September, Apple has already released the first iOS 13 beta. If you don’t feel like taking a risk and installing this early developer software on your own iPhone, we found a quick hands-on video that shows off all the hottest new features headed to iPhones this fall.

We already dove into the 15 best new features coming to iPhones in iOS 13, and we took a look at nearly 70 new iOS 13 features Apple didn’t reveal on stage at WWDC 2019. But reading about them is one thing and seeing them in action is something entirely different.

Apple blog MacRumors created a nice little hands-on video that showcases all of the big new features that Apple executives focused on during the WWDC 2019 keynote. Dark Mode is obviously among them and for many people, it’s the most hotly anticipated addition to iOS 13. But there’s plenty to see beyond just dark mode, like a slew of redesigned apps including Photos, Messages, Maps, Find My, and more. The video also shows off the new volume HUD — that’s right, Apple is finally done trolling us with a big annoying pop-up that blocks the middle of the screen!

While the public version of Apple’s iOS 13 beta won’t be released until sometime in July, the developer beta is quite stable and anyone can install it. Of course, we don’t blame you if you’d rather wait for a few more betas to be released so that most of the big wrinkles are ironed out. In the meantime, enjoy the video embedded below so you can see what to expect when iOS 13 finally does make it to your iPhone.