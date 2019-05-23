It’s pretty big news that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix late next month. People en masse didn’t expect too much from this animated Spider-Man feature, but it ended up being the most acclaimed Spider-Man movie of all time. If you haven’t seen it yet, you really have to check it out. There’s plenty more solid third-party content coming to Netflix in June, and you can check out the full list right here. But everyone knows the real reason people look forward to Netflix’s content announcements each month is to see all the new original content set to debut.

May has been an extremely busy month for Netflix originals, and there are plenty more releases still to come this month. In fact, there are 62 new originals debuting in May, and you can see them all in our earlier coverage to make sure you don’t miss anything. The party doesn’t stop in June, though, because there are 56 more Netflix original shows, movies, and specials set to premiere this month!

Highlights include new seasons of a number of popular original shows, and the most hotly anticipated one has to be season 5 of Black Mirror, which hits Netflix in its entirety on June 5th. Dope, Aggretsuko, and Dark are all back with new seasons as well, and the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones. It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but Jessica Jones is pretty much the only Marvel show on Netflix that was any good, so it’ll be sad to see it go along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel series.

We’ve only just scratched the surface as far as all the exciting new Netflix original content set to debut over the course of June. You’ll find the full release calendar below along with links to each Netflix page where available.

Streaming June 1st

Streaming June 3rd

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 4th

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 5th

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 6th

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 12th

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 13th

Streaming June 14th

Streaming June 17th

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 18th

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 19th

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 20th

Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 21st

Streaming June 24th

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming June 25th

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 27th

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 28th

Streaming TBD

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3