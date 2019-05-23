It’s pretty big news that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix late next month. People en masse didn’t expect too much from this animated Spider-Man feature, but it ended up being the most acclaimed Spider-Man movie of all time. If you haven’t seen it yet, you really have to check it out. There’s plenty more solid third-party content coming to Netflix in June, and you can check out the full list right here. But everyone knows the real reason people look forward to Netflix’s content announcements each month is to see all the new original content set to debut.
May has been an extremely busy month for Netflix originals, and there are plenty more releases still to come this month. In fact, there are 62 new originals debuting in May, and you can see them all in our earlier coverage to make sure you don’t miss anything. The party doesn’t stop in June, though, because there are 56 more Netflix original shows, movies, and specials set to premiere this month!
Highlights include new seasons of a number of popular original shows, and the most hotly anticipated one has to be season 5 of Black Mirror, which hits Netflix in its entirety on June 5th. Dope, Aggretsuko, and Dark are all back with new seasons as well, and the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones. It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but Jessica Jones is pretty much the only Marvel show on Netflix that was any good, so it’ll be sad to see it go along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel series.
We’ve only just scratched the surface as far as all the exciting new Netflix original content set to debut over the course of June. You’ll find the full release calendar below along with links to each Netflix page where available.
Streaming June 1st
- Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 3rd
- Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 4th
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 5th
- Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 6th
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 7th
- 3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM
- The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM
- Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 14th
- Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Alcàsser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charité at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM
- Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
- Unité 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 17th
- The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 18th
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 19th
- Beats — NETFLIX FILM
- The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 20th
- Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 21st
- Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bolívar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM
- La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 24th
- Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 25th
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 27th
- Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 28th
- 7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME
- Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming TBD
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3