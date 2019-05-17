Huge leak might show us Motorola’s foldable Razr in action for the first time

The first foldable phone of 2019 should already be in the hands of consumers by now, but Samsung had to fold its launch plans after early reviewers discovered several issues with the Galaxy Fold’s design that would cause the screen to break. Samsung hasn’t given up on launching the handset and we might soon get a new release date for it, but that means foldable phones are yet to hit stores. At least two other similar devices are waiting in the wings though, and one is the Huawei Mate X that we saw back in February at MWC 2019. The other is even more exciting — the revived Motorola Razr that keeps popping up online. We saw renders showing the new Razr phone just a few weeks ago, and now a purported presentation video has leaked online that may show the phone in action for the first time ever.

The clip was found on Weibo (via Liliputing) as an unlisted video. The Weibo description of the clip, which was first posted online on Thursday, says that Lenovo showed off the folding phone in an interview with Sina Technology and other media.

The video, which is embedded at the end of this post, is just 33 seconds long, but it’s enough to show us the phone in action. We get to see the phone’s design, its hinge mechanism, as well as the inner and outer displays. The phone packs a smaller screen on the outside and a larger folding display on the inside.

The foldable Razr will feel familiar to anyone who’s ever owned an original Razr flip phone. The handset is wider and larger overall than the original, and that’s understandable considering how much smartphone design has changed since the early days of the Razr.

That said, there’s still plenty we don’t know about Motorola’s foldable handset. We have no specs, no release details, and no price. But Motorola will have to give the new Razr phone a proper launch at some point in the not too distant future. After all, the company confirmed that it won’t lag far behind rivals when it comes to launching foldable phones.