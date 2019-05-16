The app that lets you play Steam games on your iPhone is finally available to download

Remember the Steam Link app that let you play Steam games on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV? Apple yanked it from the App Store about a year ago, citing “business conflicts.” The app allowed you to purchase games directly from Steam, bypassing Apple’s App Store altogether. We all know that’s a no-no in Apple’s universe, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise to see it pulled from the App Store. Apple said that the app wasn’t entirely dead a few days later, and it took quite a long time but it appears as though that’s the case. You may have waited a year to get it, but the app is finally here. Again.

The new Steam Link version will not let you purchase any games from the Steam store, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise and really isn’t a huge deal. After all, you need a computer running Steam on the same local network to stream the games to your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. So if you already need that to stream games to your iOS and tvOS devices, then you can just hop on the PC in question to purchase whatever game you want next.

Then again, we’ll note that the coincidence between the timing of the Steam Link relaunch on the App Store, and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that Apple must face an App Store-related antitrust lawsuit.

The Android version of the app already lets you purchase new titles. But again, this is where Apple and Google’s rules differ.

The Steam Link app is available on the App Store as a free download. Once you get the app, you’ll need to pair a controller with your iPhone or Apple TV, including the Steam Controller and any other Bluetooth controllers. The final step involves connecting to a local computer running Steam. Once that’s done, you should be gaming in no time.

Valve explains on its website that if “you have a powerful gaming rig, wired network, and a very good client device, it’s possible to stream at 4K 60 FPS.” Here’s everything you need to know about Steam Link.