Apple’s iPhone and Mac App Stores are down for some users

According to Apple’s System Status page on its site, several of its major services are currently experiencing outages. The mobile App Store, Mac App Store, and iTunes Store are all affected, and Apple says that the issues arose at 4:40 ET this morning. That said, reports of the outages have only begun popping up recently, and the reports don’t appear to be widespread, leading us to believe this is a relatively contained outage.

If the outage is regional, it isn’t affecting the Northeast, as none of us here at BGR in New York or New Jersey have noticed any problems with any of Apple’s services today. The incredibly small number of reports on DownDetector make it difficult to determine exactly where the outages are affecting users.

Apple notes that “some users are affected” for all three outages. “Customers may be unable to make purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, or Mac App Store,” reads the full description.

It’s unclear when service will be fully restored, but we’ll be sure to update this post when all the lights turn green again on the System Status page. In the meantime, if you haven’t had any trouble accessing the App Stores or iTunes Store today, you’re probably in the clear. Apple is unlikely to provide any detailed information about the outages, especially considering how few people appear to actually have been affected by them, but we’ll be sure to include any useful information that Apple does share in this post when and if it is provided.