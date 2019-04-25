What do the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ credits scenes mean?

The Marvel movie you’ve been waiting for close to a year is finally here. Avengers: Endgame launches officially on April 26th, but the film has already premiered in some markets and will hit theaters in more countries on Thursday. In addition to wondering how the Avengers will beat Thanos and undo the bad things from Infinity War, you’re probably wondering whether there are any exciting post-credits scenes at the end of the movie. That goes double if you’ve been keeping yourself updated on all the Endgame leaks. We’re about to answer that question, but before we do, note that some minor spoilers will follow below. If you want a perfect Endgame experience in cinemas, then you should return to this post after you’ve watched the film.

A few days ago we learned from a leak that the film might feature at least a mid-credits scene at the end, which was supposed to be rather long . The leak also hinted there might not be enough time for a final scene right at the end of the film, the real post-credits scene.

On top of that, we’ve had a few leaks in the previous days that told us what to expect from the post-credits scenes. We were told the film will only have a single post-credits scene, one that isn’t what we all expect.

Rather than introducing a different villain or showing us how Avengers 4 ties to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Marvel movie and the final chapter of Phase 3, that scene would actually be a sort of homage to all the people who made the first ten years of films possible.

Now that the film premiered in various markets — here’s our spoiler-free review — we can tell you that the leaks were accurate. There is just one post-credits scene in it, and it’s not what we all thought it would be. That doesn’t make it any less worthy of your attention, and you should definitely stay through it. Marvel is indeed paying tribute to everyone involved in these 22 films, with a particular focus on the original six Avengers, who started this fantastic Avengers franchise, making us fall in love with the characters and their stories.

Once the final credits roll, that is it; you won’t get any new Avengers 4 footage. That shouldn’t disappoint you, considering how the movie ends. Perhaps not teasing anything from Phase 4 is the best way to end this movie. Without spoiling anything, I’ll say that you’re going to learn plenty of things at the end with the help of several scenes, scenes that could have been easily included in an extended post-credits scene.