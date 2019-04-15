Most exciting iOS 13 leak yet says to expect Dark Mode, upgraded Safari, new volume UI, and more

Apple will unveil its next major software update for iPhone and iPad in a couple of months at this year’s WWDC event, but we already have an idea of what to expect from iOS 13 thanks to a major leak that lists several features for the upcoming mobile operating system update.

People familiar with the development of iOS shared details with 9to5Mac about the main features of iOS 13, seemingly confirming that a system-wide Dark Mode is finally coming to iPhone and iPad, as is a brand new volume HUD to replace the one that has been annoying iOS users for years.

The system-wide Dark Mode can be enabled in Settings, delivering a high contrast look similar to macOS. iPad apps running on Mac (via Marzipan) will also use Dark Mode on both operating systems.

The new volume user interface hasn’t been explained, but it will supposedly replace the current version.

iPad apps are getting multiple windows, the report claims. Each window will contain sheets attached to a portion of the screen, but which can be detached by dragging them and then moved to a different part of the screen. The cards can also be stacked on top of each other, and “flung away” when you want to dismiss them.

One other significant change concerns the “Undo” system. In iOS 13, Apple will introduce a new gesture on the iPad: A three-finger tap on the keyboard, followed by a slide to the left or right, will let the user undo and redo actions.

Safari on iOS 13 for iPad will automatically ask for the desktop version of a site instead of the mobile version as well, including YouTube and others. The Mail app is “getting smarter for the first time in a while” too, the report notes. The app will automatically categorize emails, and users will be able to mark emails with a “read later” tag.

Additional features include a new font management tool in Settings, improved collaboration in third-party document-based apps, a new gesture for multiple items selection, better “Hey Siri” rejection for background noise, improved multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, and improved in-app printing controls.

Apple will unveil iOS 13 on June 3rd, and release the first beta version in the weeks following the event.