Netflix is getting its own SiriusXM radio channel starting Monday

Netflix announced a deal today that will bring the streaming giant’s content to, for the first time, audiences of another subscription media company — opening up an outlet for Netflix via a new medium: Radio.

Netflix and SiriusXM have teamed up to launch Netflix is a Joke, a full-time comedy channel that will be exclusive to SiriusXM and which will be found on the radio service’s channel 93. Netflix, of course, has over the years developed an increasingly robust slate of comedy specials, which is what this new channel will feature highlights from.

It launches on April 15, and you’ll be able to hear material from Netflix specials starring everyone from Adam Sandler to Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, and more. And in addition to airing highlights from existing comedy specials from established talent, the new channel will air material from future stand-up specials that will debut on this channel first — giving SiriusXM subscribers the chance to hear new content even before it hits Netflix.

Additionally, Netflix is a Joke will broadcast clips from the streaming giant’s comedy talk shows, as well as from other comedy-related content on the service. “Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a release announcing the news, which will be an interesting experiment from his company, to say the least.

The streamer remains one of, if not the, dominant players in the video content wars at a time when the landscape has never been more fractured — or competitive. The company continues to ramp up its spending, and accept the associated negative cash flow, that comes with spending billions of dollars on commissioning new TV shows and movies in addition to licensing third-party content. This new radio channel could be regarded as a kind of marketing vehicle for the service, which will later this year face fresh competition from the likes of Apple and Disney and their new streaming video offerings that are coming soon.

Regarding Netflix’s new radio channel, today’s announcement also notes that the channel will include an original daily show. A show that features celebrity guests and comedians discussing pop culture and major news of the day, all recorded from SiriusXM’s studios in Los Angeles.