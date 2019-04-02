The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in April 2019

For many of us, the first few weeks of April will feel excruciatingly long as we wait for Avengers: Endgame to drop on the 26th, which is why it’s especially important for Netflix to keep us preoccupied with content this month. It’s not the busiest month for new additions, sadly, but there should be just enough here to keep us distracted until we rush to the theater on the night of Thursday, April 25th to be among the first to see Endgame.

There’s a sizable collection of licensed content coming in April, including older classics like All the President’s Men and Deliverance, as well as recent hits such as Pineapple Express and The Hateful Eight. The popular, dark take on Sabrina returns early in the month, and a new nature documentary arrives on the same day.

Personally, I’m most excited to see how the interactive Bear Grylls show You vs. Wild turns out. It’s like Man vs. Wild, but this time, you get to decide what the adventurous host does (hopefully without killing him):

All the President’s Men | April 1st

Deliverance | April 1st

Pineapple Express | April 1st

The Fifth Element | April 1st

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 | April 5th

Our Planet | April 5th

New Girl: Season 7 | April 10th

You vs. Wild | April 10th

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version | April 25th

The Imitation Game | April 29th

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in April, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.