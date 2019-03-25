‘Avengers: Endgame’ will officially be the longest Marvel movie at just over 3 hours

The runtime for Avengers: Endgame hit the AMC Theatres website as well as IMDb on Monday, and all we can say is prepare yourself — this one is going to be a doozy. At 3 hours and 2 minutes, Endgame will definitely be the longest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There had been chatter even before now that this would be the case, and it seems like the speculation was on point. For comparison, Avengers: Infinity War had a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes, while Avengers: Age of Ultron came a few minutes shy of that, at 2 hours and 21 minutes.

In an interview with Collider, producer Kevin Feige tried to tamp down any worries that the movie would feel overly long. “It’s gonna be the exact running time that the movie needs to be,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of story in that movie and a lot of characters in that movie … Some movies can be 90 minutes and feel like they’re four hours. And some movies can be three and a half hours and feel like 90 minutes.”

In addition to the runtime, meanwhile, we also got an official synopsis of the film in recent days from Marvel, which — while of course it doesn’t reveal anything you didn’t already know — at least is a reminder that this is not going to be, shall we say, an overly joyful movie.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers’ ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans described the final day of shooting as “surprisingly emotional.” Luckily, we don’t have to wait much longer to get a sense of just how emotional it was for all involved and to see for ourselves how the Avengers’ story will conclude. Avengers: Endgame will be released in the US on April 26.