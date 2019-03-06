Just a few short years ago, iOS exclusive apps were a huge problem for the Android platform. Developers large and small simply weren’t focusing at all on Google’s mobile OS, and users were really suffering as a result. If you’ve been a smartphone owner for a while now, you’ll undoubtedly recall what a big problem it was for the Android platform. Do you remember how long it used to take for popular iPhone apps to finally launch on Android? Here’s the best example: Instagram, which now has more than 1 billion users around the globe, was first released for the iPhone in 2010. Guess when it finally hit Android phones. Give up? April 2012. Can you even imagine a world where Instagram isn’t available on Android? And Instagram is an example of an app that finally did make it to Android, but tons of popular iPhone apps back then never even made it to Android.

Things have certainly changed in recent years. Android is the most widely used mobile platform on the planet, and every noteworthy mobile app developer focuses on iOS as well as Android. Well, almost every noteworthy developer, that is. There are still plenty of examples of apps that are exclusive to the iOS platform and have never been made available on other operating systems. In this post, we’ve rounded up the 10 best exclusive iOS apps that are nowhere to be found on Android. If you’re an iPhone user, enjoy. And if you’re an Android phone user, you should make your voice heard and contact the developers because these fantastic apps should be available to everyone.

Timepage

Image Source: Moleskin

Get Timepage – the most intuitive and delightful calendar app you’ll ever use. It’s a powerful and fun way to get organised! “Fun to use and provides essential consolidated information in a way that makes you want to use your calendar.” – ZDNet “Moleskine Timepage keeps bringing us these terrific updates and enhancements, making the app better all the time. The exquisite interface and smooth animations already make the app not only beautiful but impressive.” – AppAdvice “The new calendar app Timepage will make you forget the rest.” – Gizmodo –––WHAT’S TIMEPAGE?––– Timepage is a revolutionary smart calendar that is effortless to use. It makes every day more productive by combining your events, maps, contacts and weather into one easy app. Beautiful Design: • Uncluttered, stunning design that let’s you see a whole week at a glance and scroll into the future to see what’s next. • Fully adjustable week calendar to show between five and ten days. • An intuitive month heatmap that instantly shows when you are busy and free • Personalise your calendar with authentic Moleskine themes colors • Apple Watch app with weather, useful travel time complications and glance. Plan Your Day: • See beautifully animated temperature and rainfall forecasts for the day so you know what to wear and how to get around. • Never be late again! Timepage automatically gives you travel time estimates to walk, cycle, drive or catch public transport to your events. • Timepage will give you helpful hints like “2 hours free after this event then Gym at 6pm”. • Widgets for weather and events so essential info is always a swipe away. It Just Works: • The easiest event creation of any calendar app, just type something like “Coffee with George at Monks” and let Timepage take care of the details. • Works with any calendar already on your iPhone like iCloud, Google, Outlook, Exchange, Facebook, Yahoo and CalDAV. • Fast background sync so your events are always up to date when you edit events on the web, your computer or iPad. • Search for events using Spotlight on your iPhone. • Advanced calendar features you need like repeating events, reminders, calendar colours, app icon badge customisation, 24 hour time and more. Download Timepage and make today more productive.

Overcast

A powerful yet simple podcast player, with Smart Speed, Voice Boost, and Smart Playlists to help you listen to more podcasts in more places, try new shows, and completely control your experience. Overcast is a modern, fully featured audio podcast player with many useful features in a simple, intuitive interface: – Download podcasts for playing anytime, even when offline. – Search and browse for new podcasts, plus get recommendations from Twitter. – Create custom Playlists with smart filters and per-podcast priorities, and rearrange the list whenever you want. – Receive optional push notifications when new episodes arrive. – Subscribe to a podcast, or just add an episode: try new shows without committing. – Download podcasts over cellular, set a sleep timer, or use Voice Boost to enhance and normalize speech volume. – Adjust playback speed, and use Smart Speed to shrink silences and pick up extra speed without distorting the conversation. – 3D Touch support – Rich notifications – Apple Watch app with standalone podcast playback – CarPlay support Overcast is ad-supported. If you choose to purchase Overcast Premium to remove ads, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Current price for Overcast Premium is $9.99 USD per year, and may vary from country to country.

Tweetbot

Tweetbot is an award-winning Twitter client for iOS and the Mac. Create lists and use them as curated timelines. Create and share powerful mute filters using keywords or regular expressions. Use timeline filters to quickly reveal tweets you want to see and hide the ones you don’t. Tweetbot lets you take over your timeline and view it your way. What’s New in Version 5: – GIF support in compose view (Powered by Giphy). – Redesigned profiles. – Redesigned tweet status details. – New iconography and app icon. – Optimized dark theme for OLED displays. – Support for haptic feedback. – Auto video playback in the timeline (which can be disabled in the settings). – Ability to add descriptions to images when composing. Why Choose Tweetbot: – Create and use Twitter Lists as multiple timelines. – Filter any timeline via keywords or predefined criteria (like tweets with media or links only) and save for future access. – Second column on iPad to view other content like a list, mentions, search results, and etc at the same time. – Sync your unread status and timeline position across all of your devices running Tweetbot (Mac, iPhone, iPad). – No inline ads. Notable Features: Timeline Filters. Quickly filter a timeline to show only tweets with media, retweets, links, or create your own keyword or rules-based filter. Access these saved filters any time with two taps. Mute Filters. Hide Tweets in your timelines by specific users, keywords, hashtags, or even the client that published the Tweet. Select the length of time to mute and use regular expressions for smarter muting. Profile Notes. Ever forget why you followed someone or wanted to jot notes for future reference? Create private notes on a user’s profile that only you can see. Custom Timelines. Create and manage public or private lists and then use them as curated timelines. Tweetbot allows you to quickly switch between lists and even use one as your main timeline. iCloud Sync. Tweetbot syncs your read position and much more so your experience is seamless when switching from desktop to mobile and vice versa. Tweet Topics. Start tweet topics to automatically chain together multiple Tweets (with the ability to append optional hashtags) and create tweet storms.

Apollo

*** Apollo operates on Portrait Mode photos (requires iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, X, Xr, Xs or Xs Max). *** Apollo is the ONLY application that enables you to add light sources to your **Portrait Mode** photos, after the photo was taken! Apollo reconstructs a 3D map of your photo which you can augment with new light sources in real time. Take your portrait mode photographs from awesome to unforgettable by selecting the color, intensity, distance of a light and illuminate your photos and selfies to your heart’s content. *** WARNING: Taking portrait mode photos requires iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, X, Xr, Xs or Xs Max. *** Apollo is the first app to use the depth data of your portrait mode photos to calculate photorealistic light and shadow. Using a proprietary processing algorithm running on your iPhone’s graphics card, Apollo is able to render light sources on a portrait scene or selfie in real time. Apollo allows professional photographers and amateurs alike to try things that are not possible in the physical world. You can shape scene lighting by adding or even removing light. Since lights are computationally rendered in the scene, it is possible to put a light source within the frame: say hello to invisible lamps! The UI is optimised for use with one thumb, allowing you to always view the entire photo. One price, no in-app purchases and no subscriptions. We hope that Apollo is part of the computational photography revolution. We are doing our best but your support is crucial. Send us your feedback, ideas or bug reports on our support email. Show off your lighting chops on our social media outlets. — Instagram: @apollo_illumination_app and share with tag: #apollo_illumination — Facebook page: apollo.illumination — Follow us on twitter: @Apollo_illum or share with tag: #apollo_illumination

Apollo for Reddit

“Simply remarkable, […] you’re nuts if you don’t try Apollo.” – John Gruber, Daring Fireball “The best Reddit app for iOS” – The Sweet Setup “Apollo is the best Reddit client I have ever used. Period.” – iMore “Apollo makes the wild world of Reddit more accessible than ever before, and it may just be the best designed social feed app I’ve ever used.” – MacStories “Apollo is the only Reddit app you need.” – TechCrunch “Beautiful, modern, and fast.” – MacRumors Apollo is a beautiful Reddit app built for fast navigation with an incredibly powerful set of features. Thanks to features like the Jump Bar, fully customizable gestures, and a super-charged Media Viewer, browsing Reddit has never been this amazing. It’s created specifically with iOS design guidelines in mind, so it fits right at home on your device, and with input from thousands of Redditors helping sculpt and perfect it over several years before launching: – Jump Bar, for super-fast hopping between subreddits – Super-charged Media Viewer for an amazing experience viewing images, GIFs, videos, albums , and more from a variety of sources. – Tabbed interface for easy navigating – Incredibly powerful Markdown composer for writing comments and posts – Full inline Imgur uploading, both images and albums – Large or compact posts depending on your preference – Dark mode (can be automatic) – Fully customizable gestures – Safari View Controller for browsing articles and links – Inline previews of media in comments – 3D Touch support – Beautifully organized Inbox – Filtering and blocking – Face ID / Touch ID / Passcode lock – Moderator features – Tons of settings to tweak – GIF scrubbing to go backward and forward in time – Multiple accounts – Powerful search – Full Markdown rendering – Unobtrusive Volume Indicator As well as much, much more and it’s constantly evolving. If you have anything you’d specifically like to see, come to the ApolloApp subreddit and we’d love to hear it!

Enlight

Apple Design Award Winner of 2017! “The best all-in-one photo editor provides powerful tools that are easy to use.” – Apple, Inc. Selected as the *2015 App of the Year* by the App Store in the UK, Australia, Germany, Canada, France, Russia, China and India! Runner-up App of the Year in the US. “…An iPhone-photographer’s dream app…manages to strike the right balance between traditional Photoshop-like controls and artistic filters and effects.” – Karissa Bell, Mashable. _______________________________________________ Wish you didn’t have to use so many apps to edit a single photo? You don’t. Download Enlight – it’s every photo app you’ve ever needed, wanted, or dreamed of – combined into one powerful, beautifully designed photo editor. More praises about Enlight: #1 Photo and Video App in 128 countries & #1 Top Paid App in 121 countries! “Enlight packs so many features into its clean and easy-to-use interface that it effectively replaces most standalone apps.” – Jason Parker, CNET “Advanced features such as tone curves, custom presets, and amazingly beautiful and customizable filters have made Enlight one of my go-to image editors.” – Ally Kazmucha, iMore “Enlight is a powerful Photoshop-like app, minus the steep learning curve.” – Les Shu, Digital Trends. _______________________________________________ Enlight is the superior way to create stunning images on iPhone. The most comprehensive, highest quality photo editing app so powerful and user-friendly it’ll be the last photo app you ever download. Enlight offers: Image Perfection • Precise & selective control over tone, color, and details • Create and save your own unique presets • Built-in masking within every tool allow you to seamlessly blend effects Analog & Duo Filters • Reproduce the style of classic cameras and vintage film • Revitalize colors with two-toned gradients • Add light leaks and custom vignetting for a retro feel Black & White Photography • Discover the magic of monochromatic photos with darkroom-inspired techniques • Signature presets dedicated to stunning b&w photo conversion • Add artistic touches with film intensity, grain, and fade An Artist’s Dream • Easily convert your photos into artistic masterpieces • Create amazing painterly effects • Convert any image to unique street art • Transform your photos into realistic looking sketches Decorative Touches • Personalize: draw, write, or doodle directly on your image • Decals & special effects add-ons make your photo unique • Add and customize text, borders, frames, and more! Photo Mixer • Overlay two photos to produce a double exposure effect • Create photo montages for impressive surrealistic results • Seamlessly merge photos with various blending modes Intelligent Photo Correction • Instantly repair under or over-exposed photos • Bring out lost details with a simple swipe • State-of-the-art noise reduction tool • Clone/Heal tool allows for seamless removal of defects Power Tools • Bloat, shrink, or reshape specific objects in the photo • Linear, mirror, and radial tilt-shift options to shift focus • Multi-channel curves for ultimate control over image tonality • Universal masking for precise control over every effect Crop Options • Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos • Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle Social Media Heaven • Create funny memes to share with friends • Design unique photo collages with a variety of templates • Share your amazing results directly to social media • Share multiple photos at once Innovative Workflow • Not finished editing? Auto-save photo sessions, continue later • Choice of export quality (JPEG, PNG or TIFF) • Real time 50MP editing on iPad Pro • Real time 35MP editing on iPhone 7/7 Plus, 6S/6S Plus, iPad Air 2 & iPad Mini • Real time 19MP editing on iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5, 5C & iPad 3/iPad Mini 2 • Animate your editing sessions to show your workflow

Bear

Bear is a focused, flexible writing app used by everyone from bloggers and web developers to aspiring authors and students! It has quick organization, editing tools, and export options to help you write quickly and share anywhere. 2017 Apple Design Award App Store App of the Year 2016 “My journaling app of choice is Bear” – Kit Eaton, New York Times *WRITE YOUR WAY* with flexible yet simple tools Bear is used by bloggers, book authors, lawyers, students, teachers, cooks, startups, travelers, families, and so many more! – Tools stay out of your way so you can just write – One-tap formatting on iPhone and iPad with a custom shortcut bar – **NEW** Create new notes with Siri and your wonderful voice – Dictate and append to recent notes with your Apple Watch – Pick from over a dozen themes for the perfect writing space (requires Bear Pro. Learn more below) *COLLECT AND CREATE* web pages and sketches – Support for sketching, drawing, and Apple Pencil (and other styli) – Grab images, text, files, and clip web pages with Bear’s app extension *ORGANIZE QUICKLY* with tasks and #tags – Add #tags, #multi-word tags# and even #multiple/nested/tags anywhere in a note for quick organization – Add tasks to notes to stay on track – Archive notes to keep them around, but out of your way – Use Cross-Note Links to build a body of work, reference other notes, and more – Pick custom icons to help important tags stand out in the Sidebar *SHARE ANYWHERE* Some export features require a Bear Pro in-app subscription. Learn more below. – Multiple export options including HTML, PDF, DOCX, MD, JPG, EPUB and more (some export options require Bear Pro) – Copy part of a note in a variety of formats to paste elsewhere *SEARCH ALL THE THINGS* – Quickly find what you need in Bear with keyword highlights – Focus on specific types of notes with powerful Search Triggers. Try @task to find all notes with todos. Use @files to find all notes with attachments *USE IT EVERYWHERE* A single Bear Pro subscription unlocks sync and other features across all your devices. Learn more below. – Sync your notes between Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch – Notes sync via iCloud, not our servers – A single in-app subscription works across all your devices *YOUR NOTES, NOT OURS* – Bear is private at its core: We can’t see your notes, tags, or anything else – Export some or all notes to open, portable formats like Plain Text, Markdown, and TextBundle for the ultimate in portability—we don’t lock you in – With a Bear Pro subscription, your notes sync via iCloud, not our servers – Backup and restore all notes with just a couple taps *UNLOCK ALL FEATURES WITH BEAR PRO* One low, yearly subscription enables a variety of features on all your devices and keeps the Bear hugs coming. – Sync notes between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iCloud – Advanced export to PDF, HTML, DOCX, JPG – Over a dozen gorgeous app themes to help you create the best writing environment – More themes are on the way – Keep the Bear updates coming $1.49 monthly, $14.99 annually (an 18% savings!)

Hyperlapse

Create amazing time lapse videos with Hyperlapse. Using Instagram’s in-house stabilization, Hyperlapse shoots polished time lapse videos that were previously impossible without bulky tripods and expensive equipment. When you shoot a time lapse video with Hyperlapse, your footage will be instantly stabilized to smooth out the bumps from the road and give it a cinematic feeling. Capture an entire sunrise in 10 seconds—even from the back of a moving motorcycle. Walk through the crowds at an all-day music festival, then distill it into a 30 second spot. Capture your bumpy trail run and share your 5k in 5 seconds. Features: * Shoot handheld time lapse videos in motion— while you’re walking, running, jumping or falling. * Smooth out your video for cinematic quality with automatic stabilization. * Speed up your hyperlapse to be up to 12 times the speed. * Share your videos seamlessly on Instagram and Facebook or save them to your camera roll to share anywhere, anytime. * Start filming immediately with a simple design that gets out of the way of your creativity * Download and start capturing. No sign up or account required.

Stylebook

Get the most out of your closet – for the price of a latte or a gossip magazine, you could have a closet assistant for life! Stylebook® has over 90 features to help you curate your closet and get more out of what you own! Import your actual clothes, create magazine-style outfits, plan what to wear, create packing lists and learn more about your wardrobe with statistics like cost per wear – in this totally customizable app! AS SEEN IN THE NEW YORK TIMES JUNE 12, 2017 Stylebook is an expert wardrobe organization and closet management tool created by a fashion industry insider, who got her start as an intern in the Vogue fashion closet and is an alum of Lucky magazine. Included in Condé Nast Traveler’s “Best Travel Apps for Packing” and Mashable’s “Ten Fresh Apps for Fashion Enthusiasts” 2014 Tabby Awards – Users’ Choice Winner in the Lifestyle Category Available for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. REVIEWS “Easily see what is working and what isn’t” – Vogue.com “A must for Cher Horowitz types!” – Vogue Australia “Closet-organization apps allow you to catalog your wardrobe and play stylist…I find Stylebook to be the most intuitive.” – New York Times “Brilliance!” – Lucky magazine “Our new wardrobe secret weapon is the @StylebookApp” – THE OUTNET.COM 10 Must-Have iPhone Apps for Fashion Week – Vogue Paris “The Clueless virtual closet exists in real life, OMG” – Cosmopolitan UK “…the ultimate wardrobe manager” – InStyle “9/10…Best wardrobe organizer ever” – Wired App Guide “Perfect if you’ve caught yourself daydreaming about tomorrow’s outfit with nowhere to jot it down.” – Wall Street Journal “…wardrobe organization at its best” – FabSugar FEATURES • CLOSET: add images of your own clothes • BACKGROUND REMOVAL TOOLS: cut out your clothes for easy collaging • LAY OUT OUTFITS: layer and resize clothing on a free-form canvas • OUTFIT SHUFFLE: shuffle your closet like a deck of cards to reveal new outfit ideas hiding in your closet! • ICLOUD BACKUP: protect your data by backing up with iCloud • PACKING LISTS: add whole outfits, plan how you’ll pack ahead of time, generate printable checklists and infographics • STYLE STATS: insights into how you wear your clothes and outfits, including what you wear the most, what you wear the least and which items get the most bang for the buck • BROWSE YOUR CLOSET: See your closet organized by brand, fabric, color, size and more • NO LIMITS: add unlimited clothing, accessories and inspirations to your outfits • CALENDAR: plan what to wear in advance • CUSTOM CATEGORIES: add, edit or delete any category in your closet, looks and inspiration library • SHOP: shop items from store websites and try them out in your virtual closet before buying; plus, add your own stores • INSPIRATION LIBRARY: track and save your style inspiration • STYLE EXPERT: read interviews with fashion insiders, learn how to manage your wardrobe, find out how to make your wardrobe last, and more! • SEARCH: search your closet for keywords or properties like fabric, season, color, etc. • SHARE: share outfits and clothes with friends via e-mail, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest • WIFI TRANSFER: transmit looks, clothing items or inspiration to other iOS devices • HELP: searchable how-to manuals and demo videos included • E-MAIL SUPPORT: in case you need help, contact support@stylebookapp.com ALSO FEATURED BY: – Better Homes & Gardens – Good Housekeeping – Real Simple – Harper’s Bazaar UK – NYLON – Marie Claire – The Los Angeles Times – Refinery29 – #1 on “8 Fashion Apps Worth Downloading” – The Tyra Banks Show – New York magazine’s “The Cut” – And more – visit stylebookapp.com for the full list!

Halide

Halide is an award-winning camera app listed in Macworld’s “Must Have Apps,” The Verge’s “Apps We Love,” and picked by The Sweet Setup as “Best Third-Party Camera App for iPhone.” Daring Fireball says, “This sort of maniacal attention to the smallest of details deserves to be celebrated.” Halide is a groundbreaking app for deliberate and thoughtful photography. With high-end tools, and a beautiful UI designed from scratch for iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Halide is your go-to camera when you want to really take a photo rather than a quick snapshot. Use gestures in Halide to change exposure and manual focus with a swipe. Halide’s professional tools include focus peaking, histograms, adaptive level grid, manual depth capture, and RAW support on supported phones.* Customize controls to adapt the app to your needs. Features: – Beautiful, intuitive gesture-based interface – On iPhone X and later, a custom-designed UI that is completely usable with one hand – Manual Depth Capture. Take portraits of pets and objects on iPhone XR. – Focus peaking and powerful manual focus – Full manual controls including shutter speed, ISO and white balance – Live histograms for perfect exposure* – Captures RAW, TIFF, HEIC or JPG for the best quality shots* – Grid overlay with built-in level – Quick-review of your last few shots – Intelligent automatic and manual mode *Compatibility: Histograms require iPhone 6 or later. (6, 6S, 7, 8, X, XS, XR, SE) RAW requires iPhone 6S or later. (6S, 7, 8, X, XS, XR, SE) Depth Capture requires iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, X, XS, or XR.

