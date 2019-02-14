Leak suggests Samsung’s foldable phone could launch at the Galaxy S10 event next week

Unlike previous years when all we had were rumors about the imminent launch of Samsung’s first foldable phone, 2019 will finally bring us that phone. Samsung already announced the device back in November, but that wasn’t a proper launch. Samsung used its developer conference to unveil the Infinity Flex flexible screen and the One UI that will run atop Android on all its devices, and only gave the world a brief look at the phone.

However, all that may change next week. The Galaxy S10 Unpacked event is scheduled for February 20th, and Samsung is also expected to unveil the foldable phone at the event, according to a relatively new leaker who, it’s worth noting, has provided accurate information over the past few months.

Up until a few days ago, we thought the Galaxy F would indeed be unveiled at the show. But a prominent leaker suggested that Samsung doesn’t have plans to unveil the Galaxy F next week, beyond teasing it again. Shortly after that, however, Samsung posted a teaser for the event, which teased foldable phones for the Galaxy S10 launch party.

This brings us to Ishan Agarwal, a teen leaker who posted information about a variety of handsets well before their launch, including the OnePlus 6T (and Lambo edition), the Pixel 3, and the Galaxy S10.

EXCLUSIVE! Looks like Samsung's sticking with the name 'Galaxy Winner' for the Foldable Phone right now. As far as I can see, the product page for special phone will be live after the event as well! Doesn't exactly looks like a final name but it is I guess. Welcome Galaxy Winner! pic.twitter.com/sAUCU6oroi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 13, 2019

He now says that Samsung is “sticking” with the Galaxy Winner name for the foldable phone — Winner is the rumored codename of the Galaxy F. He also said that the product page for the phone would be live after the event, as will also be the case for the Galaxy S10 5G product page.

If that’s true, then it means Samsung will unveil both of these devices on stage (though the 5G Galaxy S10 is less of a surprise), as the handset will share many specs with the 4G models). The leaker, however, updated his tweet to say that only the “Bolt,” a 5G dongle for the Galaxy S10 will be unveiled next week.

CLARIFICATION: Instead of the phone itself, they may just make their 5G dongle (codenamed 'Bolt') for S10 Series available on 20th. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 14, 2019

But if Samsung is ready to show the world the product page for the Galaxy F, then it means the final design and specifications should be announced during the Unpacked press conference next week as well.

There is a huge reason for Samsung to pull the trigger, and that’s because Huawei is going to unveil its first foldable handset a few days later, at MWC. Samsung surely won’t want to play second fiddle to Huawei in this area. Sure, Samsung may have been the first company to reveal a foldable phone in November, but that wasn’t a true launch. Huawei’s press conference, meanwhile, will be all about the foldable phone, going by recent teasers.