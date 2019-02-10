Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Feb. 10)

Netflix has a little something for everyone this week, which makes sense, considering Valentine’s Day happens to fall in the middle of the week. Whether you’re riding solo or have big plans with your significant other, you’ll have plenty to watch from Sunday to Saturday, including new seasons of Patriot Act and The Dragon Prince. Netflix is also debuting The Umbrella Academy, which might help make up for all the Marvel show cancellations.

If you don’t have a date yourself and would rather watch someone else try to make a connection with a stranger, you can check out Dating Around, which follows six real singles as they go on a series of blind dates. But if that’s not your speed, there’s always Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of February 10th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 10th

Monday, February 11th

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Women

Thursday, February 14th

Friday, February 15th

Saturday, February 16th

Black Sea



Studio 54



The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Departures

None

Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.