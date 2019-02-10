Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Feb. 10)

Netflix has a little something for everyone this week, which makes sense, considering Valentine’s Day happens to fall in the middle of the week. Whether you’re riding solo or have big plans with your significant other, you’ll have plenty to watch from Sunday to Saturday, including new seasons of Patriot Act and The Dragon Prince. Netflix is also debuting The Umbrella Academy, which might help make up for all the Marvel show cancellations.
If you don’t have a date yourself and would rather watch someone else try to make a connection with a stranger, you can check out Dating Around, which follows six real singles as they go on a series of blind dates. But if that’s not your speed, there’s always Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of February 10th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, February 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monday, February 11th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Women
Thursday, February 14th
- Dating Around— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, February 15th
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Breaker Upperers— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yucatan— NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, February 16th
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Departures
None
- Nothing is leaving Netflix!
We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.