Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e prices and release dates revealed in new leak

At this point, Samsung isn’t going to have anything left to unveil at its Unpacked 2019 event on February 20th. We know just about everything there is to know about the Galaxy S10 phones, from their specifications to their design to their prices. But the endless cascade of leaks seemingly isn’t going to stop until the phones are officially announced, as another detailed report regarding the upcoming handsets appeared online this week.

On Wednesday, 91mobiles claimed that it had gotten its hands on “key details about the Indian launch of the Galaxy S10 series from a Samsung distributor.” This isn’t the first time we’ve seen details about the phone’s launch, but the report from 91mobiles brings the full picture of the S10 into even greater focus.

According to 91mobiles‘ sources, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ on March 6th in India, at which point Indian consumers will be able to preorder all three devices. The S10e, S10, and S10+ will then officially go on sale on March 15th — nearly a full month after the Unpacked event.

In terms of pricing, 91mobiles reports that the Galaxy S10e will start at Rs 50,000 (~$700), the Galaxy S10 will retail for Rs 65,000 (~$900), and the Galaxy S10+ will sell for Rs 75,000 (~$1,050). These prices can’t really be translated directly to what we can expect to see in the US, but they seem to line up with previous reports.

Finally, 91mobiles claims to have received confirmation that the Galaxy S10+ will ship with 12GB of RAM, and that the most expensive S10+ model will support up to 1.5TB of storage — 1TB of internal storage and up to a 512GB microSD card. We’ll learn more about Samsung’s international launch plans on February 20th.