‘Mario Kart Tour’ for iPhone and Android delayed to summer

Time does fly when you’re having fun, as long as the fun doesn’t include waiting for Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour mobile game to become real. Exactly a year ago, Nintendo announced that a Mario Kart game for iPhone and Android would be launched by the end of March 2019. That’s no longer happening, as the company delayed the launch to summer.

The bad news, for gamers who can’t wait to play Mario Kart on a mobile device, came through Nintendo’s quarterly earnings report.

“Mario Kart Tour was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, but in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch, the release date has been moved to summer 2019,” Nintendo said in the press release. It’s unclear what that means for the time being, and Nintendo has not elaborated on the matter. We still have no idea what it’ll cost, and what it’ll have to offer.

The company also says that it’ll focus on continued service operations for applications that have already been released on mobile devices “so consumers can enjoy playing them for a long time.” In other words, you can expect more updates for the Nintendo games that are already available on iPhone and Android.

This isn’t the first time we hear this particular type of bad news from Nintendo. Just a few days ago, Nintendo revealed that it scraped and rebooted Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch. But it’s probably a good thing, in both cases, to have Nintendo delay the release rather than launch unfinished game experiences.