Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 27)

After a relatively slow week last week, these seven days happen to coincide with the start of a new month, and that means we’ll get the standard deluge of new content on February 1st. All of those shows and movies, combined with a few genuine blockbusters in the final days of January, make this the most exciting week in streaming video of 2019 so far. Of course, it will likely be topped multiple times, but let’s enjoy it while we can.

Personally, Russian Doll is my most anticipated show of February, and lucky for me, it’s out on February 1st. Some of the other highlights this week include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Incredibles 2, Billy Elliot, Jaws, and the totally insane-looking Velvet Buzzsaw. Sadly, we’re also losing The Big Lebowski on Friday, man.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 27th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 27th

Z Nation: Season 5

Tuesday, January 29th

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Wednesday, January 30th

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Friday, February 1st

Saturday, February 2nd

Departures

Friday, February 1st

Black Dynamite



Bride of Chucky



Children of Men



Clerks



Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement



Ella Enchanted



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider



Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4



Queer as Folk: The Final Season



Shaun of the Dead



The Big Lebowski



The Bourne Ultimatum



Woman in Gold

Saturday, February 2nd

Cabin Fever

We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.