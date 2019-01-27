Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 27)

After a relatively slow week last week, these seven days happen to coincide with the start of a new month, and that means we’ll get the standard deluge of new content on February 1st. All of those shows and movies, combined with a few genuine blockbusters in the final days of January, make this the most exciting week in streaming video of 2019 so far. Of course, it will likely be topped multiple times, but let’s enjoy it while we can.
Personally, Russian Doll is my most anticipated show of February, and lucky for me, it’s out on February 1st. Some of the other highlights this week include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Incredibles 2, Billy Elliot, Jaws, and the totally insane-looking Velvet Buzzsaw. Sadly, we’re also losing The Big Lebowski on Friday, man.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 27th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, January 27th
- Z Nation: Season 5
Tuesday, January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Wednesday, January 30th
- Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
Friday, February 1st
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex— NETFLIX FILM
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Siempre bruja— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Velvet Buzzsaw— NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, February 2nd
- Bordertown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Friday, February 1st
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- Clerks
- Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
- Queer as Folk: The Final Season
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
Saturday, February 2nd
- Cabin Fever
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.