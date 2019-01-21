This huge leak is our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagships

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20th, a few days ahead of schedule, during its first Unpacked press conference of the year that’s been set in San Francisco. Samsung will introduce at least three Galaxy S10 versions at the show, as well as the foldable Galaxy F handset, recent reports have said. On top of that, Samsung will launch at least one 5G Galaxy S10 model in various markets later this year, although it’s unclear whether 5G phones will also be on display at the event. Meanwhile, the three 4G Galaxy S10 versions, including the Galaxy S10 E (or Lite), Galaxy S10 (or S10 edge), and Galaxy S10+ have been leaked again, and this might be our best look at the three phones.

Evan Blass posted on Twitter the following press render, which is likely coming from an accessory maker.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019

In it, we’ve got all three Galaxy S10 phones that are supposed to hit stores in early March. From left to right, we have the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 E, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+.

The renders tell us that all phones will have Infinity-O screens, with cutouts that will accommodate single-lens cameras on the two smaller devices and a dual-lens selfie cam on the Plus model. Furthermore, we have multi-lens camera modules placed horizontally on the back. We’re looking at two cameras for the cheapest Galaxy S10 model, and three sensors for the two bigger models.

Image Source: Twitter

Only two of the screens have curved edges, including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, while the Galaxy S10 E will feature a flat screen.

There’s no fingerprint sensor on the back of either phone, as it’ll be either built-into the screen, on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, or on the side, on the Galaxy S10 E. As you can see in the image above, the Galaxy S10 E has a different power button design on the right side. The button is noticeably taller on the smaller phone, which seems to suggest that it contains a fingerprint sensor.

Finally, the case designs reveal one other detail: All three models will have 3.5mm headphone jacks placed on the bottom of the phone.