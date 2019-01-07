The Galaxy S10 Lite will be just as powerful as the most expensive Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung is rumored to launch five distinct Galaxy S10 versions this year, including three 4G and two 5G models. The LTE phones, including the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 edge, and Galaxy S10+, will be the first to launch, with Samsung set to unveil them in February. The 5G versions, meanwhile, will arrive later this year.

But Samsung will finally copy one of Apple’s great iPhone strategies. All these devices will have the same core specs, which means the Galaxy S10 Lite will be just as powerful as the more expensive models.

This won’t be the first time that Samsung launches a “lite” version of a Galaxy S phone. In the first half of Samsung’s first decade of Galaxy S phones, Samsung launched “mini” versions of the Galaxy S3, S4, and S5. But those phones were marketing gimmicks of sorts. They had nothing to do with the Galaxy S family, as they were not flagship devices. Instead, they packed smaller screens and cheaper components.

Image Source: GSM Arena

The Galaxy S10 Lite, meanwhile, will make use of the same Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 processors as the premium Galaxy S10 edge and Galaxy S10+. A leak a few days ago said as much (see table above), and now a Samsung insider seems to confirm the information in a tweet:

The Galaxy S10 Lite also uses the Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 processor. pic.twitter.com/dlCOVcs4zY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2019

That means you won’t have to fork over more cash to enjoy a premium experience. Sure, you won’t get four cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, or curved edges, but the phone should be just as fast as the other Galaxy S10 models. Or, to put it differently, as fast as any other Snapdragon 855 phone on the market.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because Apple used the same strategy with its iPhones. The cheapest iPhone 8 model is just as fast as the most expensive iPhone X. Similarly, the iPhone XR packs the same processor as the most expensive iPhone XS Max. That means same-year iPhones deliver the same overall speed and experience.

In other words, the Galaxy S10 Lite may turn out to be the surprise Galaxy S flagship you’ve been waiting for: An-all screen phone with a gorgeous display and top-of-the-line specs that doesn’t break the bank.