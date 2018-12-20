First official ‘Men in Black: International’ trailer introduces the new agents

Because virtually every other intellectual property has already been rebooted (many more than once), Sony has had to dig even deeper to find a franchise worth reviving this time around. But as cynical as reboots make us, at least this one has some genuinely exciting talent attached. On Thursday, Sony Pictures shared the first trailer for Men in Black: International, which brings Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson into the fold.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (The Italian Job, The Fate of the Furious), the spin-off takes us out of New York and drops us in London, where Agent H (Hemsworth) and Agent M (Thompson) are tasked with solving a murder mystery and subsequently saving the world. Because that’s what the Men in Black do.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the actual plot, we do get to see some of the star-studded cast, including Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson, who reprises her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3. Her presence makes it clear that this is indeed part of the same universe as the previous movies, rather than a full reboot:

“The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe,” reads the synopsis. “In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

How exactly this movie will fit into the franchise as a whole remains to be seen, but all things considered, it could look a lot worse than it does from its first trailer. We’ll likely see plenty more before the movie comes out as well, since Sony doesn’t plan to bring the movie to theaters until June 14th, 2019.