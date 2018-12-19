Think for a moment, if you will, about how boring the Galaxy S9 is. The phone looks almost exactly like last year’s Galaxy S8, using the same design, display, and even housing as its predecessor. Making matters significantly worse is the fact that it offers no exciting new features compared to last year’s Galaxy S flagship phone. It’s just a Galaxy S8 with a minor specs bump and a fingerprint sensor that has been relocated by about an inch on the back of the phone. There’s really nothing at all about the Galaxy S9 that might appeal to fans, and that’s why the phone is on track to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S device since 2012.

Are you still thinking about how boring the Galaxy S9 is? Okay good… now imagine what the exact opposite of that might look like on a Samsung smartphone. Think of the most exciting changes Samsung might make to its signature smartphone design within the confines current technological limitations. Are you imagining it in your mind? Well if this new rumor pans out, that’s exactly how exciting Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S10 flagship phone is going to be.

Samsung is now just over two months away from unveiling its new Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone lineup. Rumors pertaining to the phone’s design and specs have been flying for months now, so it’s pretty safe to say that we currently have a very good idea of what to expect when the Galaxy S10 and its counterparts are made official in late February.

The main Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will likely feature a design that’s based on Samsung’s current Galaxy S design, but better in literally every way. The thick bezels above and below the screen will disappear as Samsung’s all-screen Infinity-O displays make their flagship phone debut. These new displays extend almost all the way to the edges of the phone, and they include tiny cutouts for the front-facing camera or cameras. This is seen by many as a much better solution than the traditional notch that Apple popularized, since it takes up far less space.

Around back, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are expected to feature triple-lens cameras and no fingerprint sensor. Where has the fingerprint sensor gone, you might ask? It’s now an ultrasonic sensor that’s embedded right in the phone’s display. Also inside the devices will be fast 7nm or 8nm processors, faster RAM and flash storage chips, and more.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are shaping up to be the most exciting smartphones Samsung has ever made, and now a new mockup posted by well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe imagines what the Galaxy S10+ might look like when it’s released early next year:

Image Source: Ice Universe, Twitter

He made the mockup by changing the wallpaper on the all-screen Oppo Find X (which, by the way, is available right now on Amazon for hundreds less than a new iPhone) and adding the dual-lens camera cutout in the top corner. It looks absolutely stunning, and the best part is that it’s probably very close to being what the phone will actually look like when it’s unveiled in two months. If that’s the case, we can’t get our hands on this thing soon enough.

Looking at this design and then looking at the iPhone XS I use on a daily basis, I can’t help but think Apple’s notched display design is about to become quite dated. The uniform bezel around all sides of the screen looks much, much better than the thicker bezel on the bottom of the Find X and on the Galaxy S10+ mockup above, but I would much rather have a slightly bigger chin bezel and more screen real estate than a uniform bezel and a big notch. The bad news is that rumors suggest Apple may reuse the notch design one more time in 2019, which would mean iPhone users have to suffer with a dated iPhone design until late 2020.