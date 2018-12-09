Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 9)

We’re in the home stretch of 2018 now, with the first full week of December now behind us. If you were worried that this might negatively affect the amount of new content on Netflix, you can take a deep breath, because the week of December 9th is yet another incredibly busy week for the popular streaming service.
At a glance, this might seem like just another week in the world of Netflix, but from the company’s point of view, this might be the singularly most important week of the year. Why? Because this is the week ROMA hits the streaming service. If all goes accordingly, Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA has a real chance to be nominated for, and possibly even win, the first Best Picture Oscar ever for a Netflix original film.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 9th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 9th
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Monday, December 10th
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Tuesday, December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Out of Many, One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, December 13th
- Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the Real Narcos— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ROMA— NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland Til I Die— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fix— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Innocent Man— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidelands— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Monday, December 10th
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Saturday, December 15th
- Step Up 2: The Streets
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.