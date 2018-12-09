Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 9)

We’re in the home stretch of 2018 now, with the first full week of December now behind us. If you were worried that this might negatively affect the amount of new content on Netflix, you can take a deep breath, because the week of December 9th is yet another incredibly busy week for the popular streaming service.

At a glance, this might seem like just another week in the world of Netflix, but from the company’s point of view, this might be the singularly most important week of the year. Why? Because this is the week ROMA hits the streaming service. If all goes accordingly, Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA has a real chance to be nominated for, and possibly even win, the first Best Picture Oscar ever for a Netflix original film.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 9th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Monday, December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Tuesday, December 11th

Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, December 12th

Thursday, December 13th

Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, December 14th

Departures

Monday, December 10th

Battle Royale



Battle Royale 2



Teeth

Saturday, December 15th

Step Up 2: The Streets

We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.