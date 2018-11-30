Leak shows a Lenovo phone with a display as exciting as the Galaxy S10’s

The Galaxy S10 will have an exciting all-screen design when it launches next year, if recent leaks are to be believed. Samsung announced the all-screen Infinity-O screen a few weeks ago, after teasing that the Galaxy A8s will have an all-screen design with a tiny notch at the top, where the selfie camera would be.

The company never confirmed that the display tech will be on the flagship Galaxy S10 next year, but multiple reports from different sources seem to support the idea. Not to mention that Samsung’s new policy is to launch new smartphone features with on mid-range phones instead of flagships. But Samsung’s phones won’t be the only ones to rock Infinity-O screens in the coming months. We saw earlier this week images of the purported Huawei Nova 4 featuring an Infinity-O screen, and now we have a video that supposedly shows a Lenovo device sporting the same design.

Posted on Weibo initially, the clip below was briefly shared on Twitter by a well-known Samsung insider who’s been accurate with his various revelations about unreleased devices. He then removed it from Twitter but SlashLeaks posted it on YouTube. shows us a brief hands-on experience with the rumored Lenovo Z5s phone:

We’re looking at a smartphone that features an all-screen design with a tiny bezel at the bottom and a camera hole at the top, where the notch would usually be found. The side and top bezels are even slimmer than the bottom chin, and the display is flat. The Galaxy S10 is expected to come in both flat and curved display versions next year.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The video is only a few seconds long but does a great job showing off the selfie cam hole in action. As you can see in the various apps that are opened on the phone, the camera hole behaves just like a notch when it comes to the phone’s user interface and app layout. The status bar elements flank the camera hole, which is placed right in the middle of it. The Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O hole may be found on the left or right side of the status bar. Regardless of its placement, the camera hole is a lot smaller than the notches we saw on Android phones this year, which means Android vendors will be able to further increase the screen-to-body ratio in future phones.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The design is especially exciting for Android device makers, as most of them cloned Apple’s notch without also cloning the Face ID functionality. The Pixel 3 XL’s notch is especially hideous. Companies including Huawei and OnePlus have reduced the size of the notch on recent phones that don’t have Face ID equivalents, but Infinity-O screens look even better than that.

That said, it’s unclear when the phone in the video above will be launched, but the company that made it, whether it’s Lenovo or a different Android vendor, will probably announce it soon, given that a hands-on video of the phone already hit the web.