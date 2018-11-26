New details leak about four different upcoming Galaxy S10 models

Ahead of its expected unveiling at Mobile World Congress in February, the leaks related to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 have been coming hard and fast. Among the latest is the fact that three S10 variants have been certified in Russia, which underscores that Samsung is working on at least four different models of the handset.

According to SamMobile, one of the models certified in Russia is an S10 variant that will come with dual SIM card support. No other details were revealed about the other two models, which earlier reports have suggested will include one with a 6.4-inch display that’s also nearly bezel-free and sports a 1440 x 3040 pixel resolution. That one will also come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as well as five cameras — three in the back and the two on the front.

The top-end variant of the different S10 models Samsung is working on was included in the certification. Already, three variants (minus that top-end model) have gotten their certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, according to SamMobile. Those include an entry-level variant as well as two premium models.

“As is usually the case with these certifications, no hardware or software details have been revealed,” SamMobile notes. “However, the certification does confirm that a dual-SIM version of the Galaxy S10 model will also be available.”

There have been a ton of other rumored details about the Galaxy S10, such as that you’ll be able to choose from colors including black, white, yellow, and green, with some model colors reportedly coming in the form of gradient options. We’ve also reported recently that the premium models of the S10 phones will feature a screen that takes up almost the entire surface of the front side, save for a circular hole at the top where the camera will reside.

Our earlier reports about the S10 have also noted that it’s expected to be the first Galaxy phone to utilize the new Infinity-O display design, which would allow Samsung to create a true all-screen phone with a small cut-out for the front-facing camera. We also expect to see significant performance gains on the S10, possibly rivaling the iPhone XS.