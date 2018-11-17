‘Toy Story 4’ and 13 other new movie trailers you need to watch this week

The only film that matters at the box office this weekend is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But then again, you might not be a Harry Potter fan, in which case you’ll seek other stories to entertain you. Grinch, which crushed the box office last weekend, is a great option if you still haven’t seen it.

As for other new movies coming out this weekend we’ve got Widows, a crime story that’s already on my must-see list, and Instant Family, a Mark Wahlberg/Rose Byrne comedy. Or you could just stay in and watch all the new clips studios released this week for upcoming releases, as we have plenty of new trailers for you.



Alita: Battle Angel

Who exactly is Alita? She has no idea either, but the new trailer offers us an even better look at what awaits us in this James Cameron live-action adventure. He penned the script alongside Laeta Kalogridis and director Robert Rodriguez.

Dumbo

Disney is working hard on turning some of its most popular animated features into live-action movies. We already saw Beauty and the Beast, but that was just the beginning. We’re getting Aladdin soon, as well as Dumbo. The latter launches on March 29th, with Tim Burton at the helm and an amazing cast along for the ride.

Dumplin’

“Dumplin’” is what Jennifer Aniston’s character Rosie Dickson calls her teenage overweight daughter Willowdean. And Rosie happens to be a former beauty queen that’s still very much involved. That’s what prompts Dumplin’ to enter a beauty pageant, as a form of protest against her mom. Dumplin’ launches on Netflix in just a few weeks, on December 7th.

Everybody Knows

With such a title, you immediately expect Everybody Knows to be either a thriller/horror story or a family drama about secrets. Well, there’s no horror in this one, but you can expect crimes and mysteries from Everybody Knows when it premieres next February.

Fighting With My Family

Based on a true story, this family film is about a family that doesn’t just love wrestling but makes a living off it. Things will get complicated when the children get a chance to try out for the big leagues. Yes, the WWE. And yes, Dwayne Johnson is in it, but he’s playing himself, so he’s not going to be the hero of this wrestling story.

Gloria Bell

Add this one to the list of “to stream” movies for next year, because Gloria Bell will launch on March 8th, which is when Captain Marvel premieres. It’s a story about a 50-year old woman (Julianne Moore) who hasn’t given up of finding love.

Mary Poppins Returns

We’re about a month away from the moment so many Mary Poppins fans have been waiting for: The sequel. Mary Poppins Returns comes out on December 19th, and Disney just released a one-minute sneak peek to keep us entertained:

On the Basis of Sex

She’s been in the news lately because of an unfortunate event, a Supreme Court Justice who doesn’t need an introduction. But if you want to find out the story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg got there, then On the Basis of Sex is a film you need to see. Starring Felicity Jones, the film launches on Christmas Day.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

All you need to know about Pokemon Detective Pikachu is that Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu. Sorry, I mean Detective Pikachu. It’s hilarious. It’s like a Ted movie, but with Pokemon, and it comes out on May 10th, 2019.

Roma

They say Roma will give Netflix a shot at the Oscars — a motion picture that looks at a year in the life of a middle-class family. It all happens in the Mexico City of the early 1970s, and here’s a taste of it:

The Beach Bum

Out on March 22nd, a new Matthew McConaughey movie about a bum who’s used to getting high and living life as he pleases will make its way to theaters. That’s pretty much all we know about it, but the new trailer should offer you a better picture of what this bum is up to:

The Mercy

A new The Mercy trailer is out, a story based on the puzzling real-life events of an amateur sailor who set out to travel around the globe, only to apparently lie about it. Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz will explain it all come November 30th.

Toy Story 4

The only thing that’s better than the first Toy Story 4 trailer is the second Toy Story 4 trailer. One is a teaser trailer and the other one is a reaction trailer to the teaser trailer. But Disney released both of them a day apart earlier this week.

Wonder Park

The final trailer of the day is Wonder Park, an animated film about an amusement park where imagination comes to life. The film launches on March 15th, featuring an incredible cast: Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Ken Hudson Campbell, John Oliver, Ken Jeong, and Matthew Broderick, to name just a few.