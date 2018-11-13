This might be our best look yet at the Galaxy S10’s stunning design

Three Galaxy S10 versions are in the works for next years, various reports have claimed over the past few months, including a cheaper version that would compete against “Lite” flagships from other Android vendors, and two premium models, including a high-end phone that’ll pack more cameras than ever. By all accounts, the Galaxy S10+ should be a more exciting upgrade than this year’s Galaxy S9+, and now we have a pretty good idea of what it may look like as well as new concept renders for the upcoming Samsung flagship series.

Samsung last week unveiled its next-gen Infinity-branded displays, including the Infinity-O screen. That’s the kind of display that fits an almost perfect all-screen phone, featuring a camera hole at the top. Earlier reports and Samsung’s teasers suggested that phones like the Galaxy A8s and the Galaxy S10 will get Infinity-O phones soon.

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe said on Twitter that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ should both feature Infinity-O screens, but the Galaxy S10 Lite won’t get one.

I think S10 Lite is not Infinity-O, S10 and S10+ are Infinity-O pic.twitter.com/W25dvDM2lb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 13, 2018

A different leaker, who usually comes up with designs based on rumors, created the following renders showing different variations of Infinity-O screens when it comes to the selfie camera placement.

Samsung #GalaxyS10 will most likely come with Infinity-O display. At first I preferred camera in the middle. But now, I think camera in the corner will definitely distinguish them from others. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/cG5UgsJSqn — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 12, 2018

The same Ben Geskin also made a Galaxy S10 concept featuring a New Infinity screen that’s also in the works at Samsung Display. But that kind of screen is still in early development, according to a previous report from the same Ice Universe, and the technology that would all smartphone vendors to place cameras under the display is far from being ready for prime time.

Samsung #GalaxyS10 with “New Infinity” Display and One UI (concept) pic.twitter.com/2Kg9pG311l — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 11, 2018

Reports from Korea said earlier this week that the Galaxy S10 would be launched in February, followed by the Galaxy F foldable handset in March.