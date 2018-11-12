Sam’s Club’s Black Friday 2018 ad leak: Hot Xbox One S and 75-inch TV bundle, cheap 4K TVs

Sam’s Club just concluded its one-day sale event ahead of Black Friday, which means it’s time to get ready for the real thing. Sam’s Club’s Black Friday sale will start online at 12:01 AM EST on Friday, while in-stores sales don’t begin until 7:00 AM. The prices you’ll see below are going to be valid until November 25th, assuming there’s enough stock to last that long.
The 12-page Sam’s Club ad, shared by Best Black Friday, contains discounts across a wide range of products, but we’re going to focus on the hottest tech deals. Right off the bat, the deal that has to catch your eye is the Xbox One S and Samsung TV combo below: Sam’s Club will practically give you a free Xbox One S console with the purchase of a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV.
Here are our picks for the best deals Sam’s Club has planned:
Consoles and games
- $1279 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV and Xbox One S bundle (save $229)
- $199 PlayStation 4 1TB console with Spider-Man bundle (save $100)
- $199 Xbox OneS 1TB Minecraft bundle (save $100)
TV
- $2499 86-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV
- $869 70-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100) – and $100 Sams’s Club Gift Card
- $529 65-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)
- $599 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300)
- $449 55-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)
- $399 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)
- $269 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV
Wearables
Miscellaneous
- $499 Canon T6 DSLR Camera Bundle (save $100)
- $399 Canon T6 DSLR Camera Bundle (save $100)
- $249.98 iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum (save $100)
- Nest Hello Video DoorBel and Google Home Mini Bundle (price undisclosed)
- Nest Protect Smoke Detector + CO Alarm (price undisclosed)
- Google Home Mini 3-pack (price undisclosed)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation (price undisclosed)
- Nest Theromostat E (price undisclosed)
Laptops and Desktops
- $649 HP 17.3-inch Windows 10 touchscreen laptop (save $250)
- $549.99 HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $150)
- $449 HP 17.3-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $200)
- $449 HP Slim Desktop and 21.5-inch monitor bundle (save $80)
- $399 HP 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $200)
Check out the full ad at this link.