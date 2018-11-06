Samsung has a huge Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 deal ahead of Black Friday

A few days ago we showed you a hot upcoming Sam’s Club deal that’ll net you a $300 gift card when buying the Galaxy Note 9 or S9 phones and activating them with select carriers.

That’s a great pre-Black Friday deal, but it’s hardly the only one worth considering. If you plan on buying several accessories to go along with your new Note 9 or S9, you should check Samsung’s brand new Starter Kit promo, which will give you the opportunity to save up to $300 on the bundle.

The deal is valid from November 3rd to November 17th, or while supplies last, and covers all of Samsung’s 2018 flagships, including the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9.

The “Starter bundle” includes quite a few accessories: a rugged style cover, Dex Cable, Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand (Blue), and AKG Wireless Bluetooth Noise-canceling headphones.

The deal is especially worthwhile if you don’t already own wireless chargers or wireless headphones. Even the Dex Cable may come in handy. That’s because the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are quite expensive, especially the new Note. Pricing starts at $719.99 for the Galaxy S9 ($839.99 for S9+) and $999.99 for the Galaxy Note 9. Even if you don’t need the new accessories, but planned on buying one of the three flagships this holiday season, Samsung’s deal is still worth considering.

You’ll have to purchase your phone of choice from Samsung.com, although you’ll get financing options for all models — this link will take you to the Galaxy S9/S9+ sale page, while the Note 9 sale and is here. Samsung also has a different promo that offers buyers up to $300 in cash, but that one involves trading in an old phone for a new Galaxy handset, and can’t be combined with the Starter bundle above.