Walmart’s pre-Black Friday ‘Dashing through the Deals’ sale is now live

Just a few days ago we told you about Walmart’s Early Access Pass, but that’s not the only pre-Black Friday sale promotions you should be aware of. Walmart’s Dashing through the Deals sale is also live online now, and it features a whole bunch of deals on a variety of different products.
All sorts of tech gadgets and electronics are included in the promo, of course, and you can choose between several different shipping and pickup options when ordering, including the free 2-day shipping offer that’s valid for purchases over $35. As BFAds notes, new deals will be added daily, but here are some of the best ones you can get right now:
Consoles and games
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch Console and Travel Carrying Case bundle (save $14.99)
- $299.99 Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB
- $299 Choice of Xbox One S 1TB console, Red Dead Redemption 2 Game, bonus controllers, and Bonus Microsoft Gift Card (save up to $124.96)
- $279 Xbox One S 500GB console with choice of game and bonus VR headset (save up to $189.98)
- $258 Choice of Xbox One console, Red Dead Redemption 2 Game, two controllers, and Bonus Microsoft Gift Card (save up to $144.96)
TV
- $2997.99 82-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV (save $500)
- $849.99 75-inch Sceptre 4K LED TV (save $950)
- $897.99 65-inch Curved Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $502)
- $848 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $351.99)
- $399.99 65-inch Sceptre 4K LED TV (save $500)
- $447.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $252)
- $348 55-inch Vizio 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (save $130)
- $319.99 55-inch Sharp 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (save $180)
- $279.99 50-inch Sharp 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (save $120)
- $199.99 50-inch Sceptre Full HD LED TV (save $150)
- $198 43-inch Vizio Full HD Smart LED TV (save $80)
- $179.99 40-inch Sharp Full HD Smart LED TV (save $120)
- $159 32-inch Dell Monitor D3218HN (save $40)
- $109.99 32-inch RCA HD Roku Smart LED TV (save $140)
- $89.99 32-inch Sceptre HD LED TV (save $90)
Smartphones and tablets
- $996.44 128GB Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked
- $839 64GB Galaxy S9+ Unlocked
- $683.52 64GB Galaxy S9 Unlocked
- $629 64GB iPhone 8 Plus with Straight Talk Prepaid Card
- $306.73 32GB iPhone 6s Plus with Straight Talk Prepaid Card
- $219.72 Motorola Moto G6 Android phone
- $179.99 16GB iPhone 6s Unlocked Refurbished (save $120)
- $155 64GB iPhone 6 Unlocked Refurbished (save $50)
- $149.99 32GB iPhone 6 with Straight Talk Prepaid Card
- $114 Verizon LG Optimus Zone 4 Prepaid smartphone
- $349.99128GB iPad 5th-gen (save $79.01)
- $274.99 128GB iPad mini 4 (save $125)
- $87.99 RCA Galileo Pro 11.5-inch Android tablet (save $92)
- $77.99 Galaxy Tab E 7-inch Android laptop (save $52)
- $59 Lenovo Tab E7 7-inch Android tablet (save $40.99)
Wearables
- $259 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38 mm and Apple Watch Band bundle (save up to $69)
- $199.95 Fitbit Versa
- $129 Fitbit Alta
Miscellaneous
- $349 Roomba iRobot 801 (save $90)
- $348 Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation and Google Home Hub (save $50)
- $189.99 32GB iPod touch
- $325 Google Chromecast 3rd generation
Laptops and Desktops
- $1899 OP Gaming desktop preorder
- $1399 OP 15-inch Gaming laptop preorder
- $949.99 Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (save $149.01)
- $379 Lenovo IdeaPad 330 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $120)
- $309 Lenovo IdeaPad 320 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $90)
- $189 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop
Don’t forget to check Walmart’s deals at this link to see all the offers including in this Dashing through the Deals sale.