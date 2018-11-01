eBay’s early Black Friday sales include iPhone XS and iPhone XR deals

We’re about three weeks away from Black Friday, but many retailers have revealed their Black Friday promotions early, with companies looking to extend the shopping season for the entire month of November. eBay, too, announced an early shopping event of its own: The First Minute Deals that will be available from November 1st through November 11th.

The first day of sales happens to host a slew of exciting iPhone XS and XS Max deals, offering buyers a chance to score these devices for lower prices than elsewhere. The price cuts may seem minimal, allowing you to save $20 on iPhone XS models, but the seller hosting these deals, alldayzip, is offering free shipping for each item. Furthermore, you won’t have to pay taxes, so savings go up to $100, as follows below — the bold sales are included in eBay’s promotion:

If you’re shopping for a cheaper unlocked iPhone XS or XR, these may be the cheapest prices you’re going to get all season long. If you’re looking to use the iPhone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, you should check out Sam’s Mobile upcoming one-day sale that covers all the new iPhone models, as well as Target’s Black Friday iPhone XS and XS Max sale. Both of these iPhone deals include gift cards of up to $300 and $250, respectively, but they require buyers to activate the phones with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

As for eBay’s remaining deals, you can expect a bunch of other exciting tech sales in the coming days, including AirPods (Nov. 1), smart home products (Nov. 4), Nintendo Switch and other gaming deals (Nov. 5), and Apple Watch Series 4 (Nov 7.). Check all of them in eBay’s full ad below:

Image Source: eBay

Image Source: eBay

Image Source: eBay