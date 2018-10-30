All-screen Galaxy S10 design imagined in new renders

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone line should not be anywhere near as “boring” as the Galaxy S9 series that launched earlier this year, according to what various leaks and reports have claimed over the past few months. Just last week we had three significant revelations about Samsung’s next plans for Galaxy S phones that should have you excited about the upcoming flagship. And the following renders show us what a true all-screen Galaxy S10 with no notch would look like.

Samsung teased smartphone displays with holes at the top during an event a few days ago, revealing that the first phone to get the design will be a mid-range handset, not the Galaxy S10. Then, a Bloomberg report seemed to confirm that this nifty new design is heading to the Galaxy S10 as well, offering plenty of details about the upcoming handset, but also about Samsung’s first foldable smartphone.

Finally, a screen protector leak suggested that Samsung’s next-generation display tech is already being manufactured, given that accessory makers have already started production of screen protectors that would accommodate the new design.

With all that in mind, check out the following renders from Ben Geskin, which are based on current Galaxy S10 rumors. The Galaxy S10 is expected to feature even smaller top and bottom bezels than the Galaxy S9 in addition to a camera hole, as seen in the following image:

Galaxy S9 / Galaxy S10 / iPhone Xs Max pic.twitter.com/uPqZifo7qi — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 27, 2018

A hole at the top would also imply that Samsung has decided not to equip its upcoming new Galaxy S10 series with 3D facial recognition tech like Apple’s latest iPhone models. But the hole design would look even better in apps and games than the notch, so it might be a decent trade off:

Notch vs Hole 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jDIR6GAsWw — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 27, 2018

However, these are just renders, and there’s no confirmation from Samsung that any of the three Galaxy S10 phones launching next year will actually feature such a display. The Galaxy S10 should be unveiled either at CES 2019 in January, or just over a month later at MWC, which gives us plenty of time to see Galaxy S10 prototypes leak ahead of Samsung’s official unveiling.