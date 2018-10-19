Giveaway: Win a Synology DS218+, the private solution to cloud data storage

In the modern age, it’s no surprise that prioritizing digital privacy has become a basic fact of life. Synology is making it easier than ever for you to take complete ownership of the sensitive data on all your internet accessible devices.

BGR is partnering with Synology to host an exclusive giveaway offer for their DS218+ 2-bay model NAS. Enter below and one lucky winner will win this compact, yet powerful data storage solution. With Synology you get big data storage and anywhere file access, while maintaining complete control of your data. Synology’s unique remote access feature, allows you to manage files over the internet without the hassle of setting up complicated network settings.

Each Synology NAS comes with user friendly DiskStation Manager software. This intuitive web based operating system is designed to help you achieve more than simple data storage. If you want to add an additional layer of protection, data stored on DS218+ can be easily backed up to Synology’s own cloud storage service; C2 Backup. Schedule automatic data backups of your personal computer, tablet & smart phone, synchronizing data across all your devices.

Are you a purveyor of high quality multimedia content? DS218+ supports real time 4K video streaming, making it the perfect device for storing all your favorite movies, television, and more! This device offers massive storage capacity for housing your entire multimedia library. Enjoy full access anytime, anywhere with Synology’s DS video app (available for Android and iOS) and the ability to stream content from the DS218+ to smart TVs, media players, streaming sticks, and more.

Safety and security are essential elements when turning a house into a home. Synology Surveillance Station delivers a reliable, private security solution to help keep the ones you love and things you care about the most, safe and always in sight. Surveillance Station is a one stop shop for recording, monitoring, and managing security cameras in and around your home with the touch of a button. Through the user-friendly video management tools and an intuitive desktop-like interface, being in two places at once has never been easier. Customized settings give you the control to set up motion sensor alerts and even view live video in real time.

Thinking of integrating these user friendly storage solutions at your small business or just intrigued about this exciting new product? Check out Synology’s website for more detailed information about the DS218+, including technical specifications and software expansions.