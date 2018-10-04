Pixel 3 preorders to start on October 9th, right after Google’s press event

Next week, Google will hold a massive press conference to announce a bunch of new hardware, but most of the new products have already been leaked. We expect new Home gadgets, a new Chromecast device and TV bundle, at least one new Chromebook device, and the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Most of these products will be available in stores in the weeks following the event, but we now know the exact preorder date for the Pixel 3.

Google has been sending promotional emails about its upcoming Pixel 3 event, Android Central reports, which confirm that preorders will “start immediately after the event.”

That’s hardly surprising considering that Pixel 2 preorders kicked off soon after the announcement event last year. On top of that, the Pixel 3 has a bigger problem this year: The iPhone XR hits stores on October 26th, and that’s as good a reason as any to get the Pixel 3 phones on store shelves as soon as possible.

What’s interesting about Google’s hardware event is that Google scheduled press conferences in New York, Paris, and London for October 9th. The company has been teasing the phone in Japan rather consistently in the past few weeks. All of this seems to suggest Google has bigger plans for international markets this year, and we might see international preorders kick off on the same day. Last fall, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL preorders kicked off simultaneously in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, the UK, and the US.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL should be about as expensive as their predecessors, according to previous leaks, but we don’t have any price confirmations at this time.