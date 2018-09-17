The Galaxy S10 might have a bigger display than the S9 without a bigger body

Most smartphones out there have all-screen designs, although the description is hardly accurate. Come next year, however, the Galaxy S10 may have an even better screen-to-body ratio if the following leak is accurate.

The iPhone X versions have a tiny bezel at the top, which everybody refer to as a “notch.” Most iPhone X clones have both a notch and a chin, or a bottom bezel. Then we have notch-less devices that still sport a chin, like the Oppo Find X and every other smartphone from China that came up with a slide-out mechanism for the selfie cam. Finally, there’s the traditional all-screen design used by Samsung flagship phones, the Infinity Display on the Galaxy S and Note phones that has thin bezels both at the top and bottom.

Rumors say the Galaxy S10 will have a novel design, and Samsung’s DJ Koh confirmed as much, without revealing any details. Word on the street is that there’s no notch in the Galaxy S10’s future.

But a browser benchmark leak seems to indicate the Galaxy S10 might have even smaller bezels. SamMobile found a listing for an SM-G405F device on HTML5Test, a browser benchmark that suggests the phone that was just tested features a 19:9 aspect ratio. That’s a 412 x 869 resolution compared to the 412 x 846 resolution listed for the Galaxy S9. Samsung flagships have 18.5:9 Infinity Displays.

The phone has a model number that doesn’t appear to be in line with what you’d expect from the Galaxy S10. But SamMobile points out that Samsung has a history of using fake model numbers for upcoming flagship handsets. Also, the phone is running Android 9.0 Pie, and the Galaxy S10 is likely to be Samsung’s first Pie phone.

The higher aspect ratio indicates the Galaxy S10 could be taller than the Galaxy S9. In such a case, the phone would still retain the Infinity Display seen on S and Note phones, complete with top and bottom bezels.

The other explanation is that the Galaxy S10’s overall size won’t change. But Samsung could further extend the display by further reducing the top and bottom bezels. One way to do it is to replicate the iPhone X’s design, when it comes to the bottom of the screen, and eliminate the chin entirely.