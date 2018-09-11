‘Battlefield 1’ Premium Pass is free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for a week

With the Battlefield V open beta wrapping up this morning, fans of the franchise are going to have to wait longer than expected to play the game again as EA and DICE announced last month that the release date has been delayed from October 19th to November 20th. That’s the bad news, but the good news is that, in the meantime, EA is giving away the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass on all platforms for free from now through September 18th.

If you bought Battlefield 1 but never bothered with any of the post-launch downloadable content, the Premium Pass will grant you access to everything you missed, from maps to game modes to weapons to classes and more. You do need to own the base game to use the Premium Pass though (it’s not standalone content).

Normally retailing for $49.99, the Premium Pass includes all four Battlefield 1 expansions: They Shall Not Pass, In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides, and Apocalypse. This isn’t the first time EA has given away expansions for the most recent Battlefield game, but it might be the last time, considering the launch of Battlefield V is right around the corner. And once you take advantage of this offer, you own all four expansions for life, which means you can battle in the 16 new maps, try out the new Operations, and experiment with all of the new classes any time you want.

Here are the relevant links to the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass on all three platforms the game is available. Be sure the price has changed before you add to your cart and make the purchase though, or you’ll be charged full price:

Remember, the offer ends on Tuesday, September 18th, so be sure to grab the Premium Pass before it ends.