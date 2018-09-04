Video gets up close and personal with Apple’s only new 2018 iPhone design

just when we thought we already knew everything there was to know about Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup, a big leak last week uncovered some new details. Specifically, the leak revealed that Apple’s best iPhone models ever will have Apple’s worst name ever: iPhone XS. That’s right, the name of Apple’s new iPhone models will use two Latin characters in succession, but one is a Roman numeral and the other is a letter from the English alphabet. All of a sudden horrible names like “HomePod” and “AirPower” seem brilliant by comparison, but that’s neither here nor there. The important thing is that Apple actually leaked an official press render of its new 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS, which was previously referred to as the “iPhone X Plus,” so the phones’ design is now confirmed. We also know that Apple’s next-generation iPhone XS models will be made available in a new gold color that is sure to be popular this year.

In addition to the iPhone XS leaks, we also got our first glimpse of the new Apple Watch Series 4, which is set to be the biggest redesign we’ve seen so far. In fact, it’s even more exciting than Apple’s new iPhones. There was one thing that was noticeably absent from last week’s leaks, however — the third new iPhone model set to debut next week, which people have been referring to as the “iPhone 9.” Since it was nowhere to be found following Apple’s accidental leak, hopefully this new video will help fill the void.

Apple’s new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone XS will be the most talked-about new iPhone models this fall following their late-summer launch. They take everything that’s great about the iPhone X and make it even better, with a faster and more efficient processor, better battery life, and an even bigger OLED display on the 6.5-inch iPhone XS model. But they’ll also feature the exact same design as the iPhone X and they’ll be quite expensive. Pricing is expected to start at $899 for the 5.8-inch model with 64GB of storage and goes all the way up to $1,149 for the top-of-the-line 6.5-inch iPhone XS.

Apple fans looking for a similar experience with a new design that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg will have an exciting new option this year. The new “iPhone 9” will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a similar “all-screen” design and Face ID. This model will have less RAM and it will also lack 3D Touch support, but the rest of the key specs should be the same and it could start as low as $699. A $700 iPhone with performance that’s almost on par with a $1,150 iPhone would be quite appealing indeed, which is why we’re so intrigued by the upcoming iPhone 9.

It wasn’t included in last weeks leaks, as we mentioned, but graphic designer Gunho Lee mocked it up based on all the leaks we’ve seen so far. The colors he used might be a bit ambitious, but the design is otherwise expected to be a pretty spot-on representation of the third new iPhone model Apple is expected to unveil next week at its iPhone event on September 12th. Now, for the bad news: While the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone XS are expected to go on sale the following Friday, September 21st, the iPhone 9 might not hit store shelves until sometime next month.

The full video is embedded below.