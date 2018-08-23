Thanos would be pleased with Netflix’s plans for September, as the streaming service is balancing the killer list of new shows and movies being added with a healthy dose of pain in the form of some notable removals. We’re losing both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Ghostbusters, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Imitation Game all in one month. And if you haven’t seen Pete’s Dragon, it’s genuinely good and will warm your cold heart.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of August below:

Leaving September 1st

13 Going on 30



A Royal Night Out



Batman Begins



Casino



Dead Poets Society



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest



Exporting Raymond



Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters



Hachi: A Dog’s Tale



Hotel for Dogs



I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry



It Might Get Loud



Joyful Noise



Just Friends



Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1



Man on Wire



Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild



The Assets



The Bucket List



The Dark Knight



The Descent



The Descent: Part 2

Leaving September 2nd

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving September 11th

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

Leaving September 14th

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Leaving September 15th

A Star Is Born



Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead



Bordertown

Leaving September 16th

Are You Here



Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving September 24th

Iris

Leaving September 28th

The Imitation Game

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in September as well.