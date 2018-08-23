Thanos would be pleased with Netflix’s plans for September, as the streaming service is balancing the killer list of new shows and movies being added with a healthy dose of pain in the form of some notable removals. We’re losing both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Ghostbusters, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Imitation Game all in one month. And if you haven’t seen Pete’s Dragon, it’s genuinely good and will warm your cold heart.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of August below:
Leaving September 1st
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Exporting Raymond
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- It Might Get Loud
- Joyful Noise
- Just Friends
- Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
- Man on Wire
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Assets
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
Leaving September 2nd
- Outsourced
- Waffle Street
Leaving September 11th
- Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
Leaving September 14th
- Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Leaving September 15th
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bordertown
Leaving September 16th
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
Leaving September 24th
- Iris
Leaving September 28th
- The Imitation Game
Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in September as well.