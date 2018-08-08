We’re just one day away from Samsung’s big Galaxy Note 9 unveiling, which can only mean one thing… just about everyone’s attention has already turned to September, which is when Apple will announce its 2018 iPhone lineup! Calm down, people. That was a joke. Of course Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 9 is a big deal, but it would be difficult to argue that Apple’s next-generation iPhones aren’t a much bigger deal. Apple’s iPhone lineup is the best-selling smartphone line each and every year, and the company’s upcoming new iPhones could actually come close to the record Apple set back in the holiday quarter of 2016, when pent-up demand for iPhones with larger displays sent consumers running to Apple stores in droves to buy the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

What’s so special about this year’s new iPhones? For the first time, Apple is going to announce three new iPhone models at the same time. One will be an updated version of the iPhone X, with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, a big specs bump, and a price tag that’s $100 less than the current iPhone X. Then Apple will release a new larger “iPhone X Plus” starting at $999 with the same specs and a 6.5-inch OLED screen. Finally, a new mid-range model with nearly the same design and a 6.1-inch LCD screen will be released at a much lower price point, possibly in the $600 range. Want to see how all these new iPhone models will compare? Thanks to two new videos, you can.

The schematics of Apple’s upcoming 2018 iPhones leaked months ago, which means factories in China are now churning out physical dummy models of each of Apple’s next-generation iPhones. They’re not functional phones, of course, but they give us a very good idea of what to expect. These mockups are often used by third-party case makers so they have cases ready as soon as Apple’s new iPhones are released. They’re also purchased by bloggers and YouTubers who show them off in hopes of racking up views, and it works every time since people are always so interested in Apple’s unreleased iPhone models.

Today we have two new videos that give us an up close look at Apple’s next-gen iPhone designs. The first comes from well-known phone reviewer Marques Brownlee, who offers what is definitely the highest-quality video we’ve seen yet that showcases next-gen iPhone dummies. Brownlee makes a pretty huge mistake that we’re certain he’s realized by now — he refers to the new iPhones as Apple’s “2019 iPhone models” instead of its 2018 iPhone models — but that obviously doesn’t detract from the quality of Brownlee’s hands-on video.

Next up we have a video from an unknown YouTuber named Dravid Sajin. He gets the names of Apple’s upcoming new iPhones very, very wrong, claiming that the new 5.8-inch OLED model will be called “iPhone Xs,” the 6.5-inch OLED model will be the “iPhone Xs Plus,” and the 6.1-inch LCD model will be called simply “iPhone.” No one knows at this point what Apple will end up naming its new iPhones, but it won’t be Xs, Xs Plus, and iPhone.

Apple is expected to unveil its new 2018 iPhone lineup at a press conference in early September, and they should be released later in the month. There has been chatter that only the OLED models will hit store shelves in September, with manufacturing difficulties delaying the LCD model until November. Nothing has been confirmed at this point though, so for the time being we expect all three new iPhones to launch next month.