6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

If you’re going to the movies this weekend, first of all, leave your MoviePass… pass, at home, because it won’t be good for movies like Christopher Robin, which is likely to steal the box office this weekend. You know, because they made all those annoying changes to the service to try to stay afloat.

If you’re staying in, then Netflix’s Like Father just launched, so you can give the new Kristen Bell comedy a try — also, there’s plenty of new content coming to Netflix this month.

But, whatever you do, don’t forget about this week’s new trailers.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In If Beale Street Could Talk we have a pregnant woman from Harlem desperately trying to prove that her fiance is innocent. The crime story premiers on November 30th, starring Kiki Layne, Stephan James, and Regina King:

Lizzie

Based on the real-life 1892 murders of the Borden family, Lizzie launches on September 14th. Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny are the leading ladies in this drama inspired by actual events.

Serenity

But wait, we’ve got even more dramas for you, with Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, and Matthew McConaughey starring in this one. Serenity is the story of a fishing boat captain who’s forced to face both his past as well as a new challenge when his ex-wife tracks him down asking for help.

Smallfoot

If there’s an animation I’ve been looking forward to watching that’s Smallfoot, and that’s solely because of its clever premise. This world’s creatures have to deal with the harshest of reality. Their nightmare, smallfoots, also known as humans, exist.

The King of Thieves

The King of Thieves is also a crime story, the kind that involves a crew of old timers going for a what looks like a somewhat challenging heist. You’ll soon see what I mean. Expect it in theaters on September 14th, or at least make a note of it for when it launches digitally because it sure looks like it’ll be fun to watch:

Venom

We’ve already covered this extended trailer when it launched earlier this week — here’s all you need to know — and here’s the clip again: