iOS 12 public beta 3 is available for download right now

That’s right, bold pioneers of iOS 12: Apple’s latest attempt to patch bugs that it created in the last version of the iOS 12 public beta is available to download right now. Assuming that everything follows its usual pattern, iOS 12 public beta 3 will more or less be the same as the iOS 12 developer beta 3 that rolled out previously, meaning we’re not really getting many new features.

Instead, this version of iOS 12 should run a little more smoothly (and with fewer bugs) than the last beta version. In particular, we’re hoping for far fewer GPS location bugs, and continued stability and performance improvements.

If you’re not already on the public beta channel, the easiest thing to do is just head to beta.apple.com on the iOS device you want to install the beta profile on. Enroll your device, double-check that you’re backed up, and hit download. As with any iOS update, you’ll want to be fully charged (or plugged in) and connected to Wi-Fi.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: