Specs and a release date for LG’s next flagship phone might’ve just leaked

Last month we learned that LG, after repeatedly failing to compete with its rivals on a global scale, would be reviewing its next flagship phone – presumably the LG G7 – and possibly starting from scratch. An LG spokesperson even went on record to assure consumers that “the successor to the G6 is on schedule” a week later, but it seemed doubtful that LG would be ready to pull the curtain back by the time MWC 2018 rolled around in February.

Today, a new report from VentureBeat appears to confirm that suspicion. Apparently, LG’s next flagship phone carries the codename “Judy” (LG often uses female names for codenames), and will be unveiled this coming June.

A source tells VentureBeat that the “Judy” will feature a 6.1-inch display, 18:9 Full Vision display, which represents a significant jump over the G6’s 5.7-inch screen. LG will also reportedly use a new type of display known as a MLCD+, which is capable of 800 nit brightness while consuming 35% less power than a standard IPS LCD.

In addition to the updated display, the source claims that the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear 16-megapixel camera (with f/1.6 lenses), IP68 dust and waterproof rating, stereo speakers, HDR support, wireless charging, digital assistant and voice recognition.

As VentureBeat notes, aside from the RAM, Judy sounds like an exceptionally capable 2018 flagship. That’s not to say it will be able to top the Galaxy S9, but it might turn a few heads (especially if the design stands out as Samsung plays it safe). Unfortunately, it sounds like it will be at least four months before we’ll actually see it in action.