Watch the first full-length trailer for ‘Incredibles 2,’ hitting theaters on June 15th

Without question, The Incredibles is one of the most beloved Pixar movies of all time. The animation studio was able to combine a fun superhero origin story with a compelling family drama, and ever since the movie premiered in 2004, fans have been anxiously awaiting a sequel. Nearly a decade and a half later, they’re finally getting one, and the first full-length trailer for Incredibles 2 debuted during the Winter Olympics on Wednesday night.

We got our first glimpse of the movie late last year, but the trailer this week gives us an idea of what the sequel will be about. As expected, it looks to pick up right where the last movie left off, with The Underminer fighting our heroes.

“In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack—whose superpowers are about to be discovered,” reads the synopsis. “Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

Craig T. Nelson (Bob/Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Helen/Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet) and Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone) all reprise their roles from the original movie, while Huck Milner will take over as Dash. We also hear Bob Odenkirk’s voice in the trailer as the man who wants to bring superheroes back.

Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters on June 15th, 2018.