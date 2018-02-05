The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots met at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN on Sunday night to play Super Bowl 52. The game ended up being one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory, with the Eagles ultimately beating New England 41-33. It was an action-packed game from start to finish, and Philadelphia fans are obviously ecstatic that their team will bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in the franchise’s existence.

Of course, there’s much more to the Super Bowl each year than just the actual football game. Brands use the big game as a launching pad for their best TV ads of the year each year, and 2018 had some truly impressive commercials… as well as some truly awful ads.

Did you miss some of last night’s TV commercials during Super Bowl 52? Did you see them all and you want to relive them? Well, now you can. We’ve listed out every single Super Bowl 52 commercial below, in the order they aired on Sunday night. You’ll find YouTube videos embedded for each and every ad, and the full Super Bowl 52 halftime show is in there as well.

(If you’d rather just see the 10 best Super Bowl 52 ads — and the 1 worst commercial — you can find our picks right here.)

Good Odds – Toyota

Sprint Super Bowl Commercial 2018: Evelyn

Solo: A Star Wars Story “Big Game” TV Spot

Turkish Airlines – 5 Senses with Dr. Oz

Bud Light – Ye Olde Pep Talk

M&M’S Super Bowl Commercial 2018 (featuring Danny DeVito) – ‘Human’

Icelandic Vikings | We Will Rock You | 2019 Ram 1500 | Extended Cut

Wendy’s – Iceberg

Castle Rock Teaser #2 (Official) • A Hulu Original

Skechers Wide Fit Sport Commercial with Howie Long

DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE | Super Bowl Commercial with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Tide | Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercial | It’s a Tide Ad

Skyscraper – Big Game Spot

Bud Light – The Bud Knight

E*TRADE Commercial — This Is Getting Old

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – Official Trailer

Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl 2018 Ad ft. Keegan-Michael Key and Big Sean

#GuacWorld :60 | 2018 Big Game Commercial | Avocados From Mexico

THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX | WATCH NOW | NETFLIX

Diet Coke Twisted Mango | Groove

Official Jeep Super Bowl Commercial | The Road

Tide | Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercial | It’s Another Tide Ad

Pringles | WOW 2018 Commercial

Febreze | The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink

The Perfect Fit ft. Chris Pratt | Michelob ULTRA

Tourism Australia Dundee Super Bowl Ad 2018 w/ Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride

TurboTax 2018 TV Commercial “The Thing Under the Bed”

Persil ProClean: Game-time Stain-time

Super Bowl 2018 Commercial | Make It With Keanu Reeves

Official Ram Trucks Super Bowl Commercial Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Built to Serve

Toyota 2018 Big Game Ad: One Team

Pepsi Generations “This is the Pepsi”

**HALFTIME SHOW**

Verizon – Remember (with Justin Timberlake)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Super Bowl Commercial

Verizon – Answering the Call

The Voice 2018 – Super Bowl Commercial

Lexus LS 500 F SPORT / Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Commercial

Tide | Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercial | It’s Yet Another Tide Ad

Budweiser 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Stand By You”

Intuit Super Bowl Commercial | Giant Skip

Official Jeep Super Bowl Commercial | Jeep Jurassic

Westworld Season 2 | Official Super Bowl LII Ad

TurboTax 2018 Commercial “The Noise in the Attic”

2018 Kia Stinger | Steven Tyler Big Game Ad – Feel something again

Blacture: Be Celebrated

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Big Game Spot

T-Mobile | #LittleOnes | 2018 Big Game Ad

Mobility Anthem | Toyota

Wix.com Official 2018 Big Game Ad with Rhett & Link — Extended Version

Kraft Super Bowl Commercial 2018 Family Greatly

Monster – Super Bowl Commercial

I Like Beer (:60) | Michelob ULTRA

Groupon 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Who Wouldn’t”

Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial

Coca-Cola | The Wonder of Us

Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback

Hope Detector | Hyundai NFL Super Bowl LII

Official Jeep Super Bowl Commercial | Anti-Manifesto

Tide | Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercial | It’s Yet Another Tide Ad, Again