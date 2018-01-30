Amazon’s upcoming new second corporate headquarters might be the biggest story surrounding Amazon’s expansion plans right now, but HQ2 isn’t the only exciting new building project at Amazon. The nation’s top online retailer on Tuesday unveiled “Spheres,” the newest addition to Amazon’s massive headquarters in Seattle, Washington. Spheres obviously gets its name from the exterior shape of the three structures, but the shapes is just the beginning. Inside Amazon’s Spheres lies a vast tropical forest that houses lounge areas, “treehouse” meeting rooms, work spaces, areas where Amazon employees can relax and eat meals, and extensive paths that weave through the foliage on the ground and even up in the air.

Amazon’s Spheres addition in downtown Seattle cost the company about $4 billion to build. It houses plants taken from greenhouses around the world, and they exist alongside all of the workspaces and other areas within the structures. There’s much more than just plant life to enjoy, however. Amazon’s Spheres are also home to streams and even waterfalls.

The Spheres consist of three large glass domes, the biggest of which is 90 feet tall and 130 feet wide. The glass domes themselves consist of 2,643 individual glass panels, and the structures house a whopping 40,000 different plants that span more than 400 species.

Amazon says the meeting spaces inside the Spheres have already been booked through the end of April by Amazon employees, so the new Spheres are clearly popular among Amazon’s staff. The rest of us will likely never get to enjoy Amazon’s new indoor tropical forest, so the photo tour below is the closest we’ll come to experiencing this stunning new space at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.